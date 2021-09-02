Pro Raw mode on iPhone takes your photos to the next level.Click here for how to use





iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come with Apple Pro Raw photo support. When ProRaw is enabled, a new one will appear in the upper right corner of the native camera app.[RAW]A button is displayed.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Last year, Apple offered an upgrade to excite phone photographers. With the release of the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple has added a new RAW photo format called Pro Raw to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. This allows you to customize RAW files that incorporate iPhone Computational Photo Smart. I’m not sure if Apple will extend Pro Raw to all four variations of the iPhone 13 lineup, which is rumored to be seen this month. But what we know is that Pro Raw is worth a try, even if you’re not a pro.

Currently, when you take a photo on your iPhone, it is saved as a JPEG or RAW file. Think of a JPEG file as a meal served in a restaurant. You basically stick to how the restaurant prepares the food and you don’t have many options to change it. With JPEG files, the mobile phone determines aspects such as color balance, exposure, noise reduction, and sharpness of the photo.

A raw file is like a grocery bag that contains all the ingredients you need to make a meal. You can customize the photo to make it look the way you like it. However, although the camera sensor of a mobile phone is small, it has more image noise and a smaller dynamic range, especially when compared to the larger sensors of mirrorless cameras and DSLR cameras. However, JPEG (or the new HEIC format) gets a boost to “fix” the shortcomings of these little sensors in the form of iPhone’s Smart HDR, Deep Fusion, and Night Mode.

Raw photos can only be taken on iPhone using third party apps such as Halide and Moment, with no computational help. This means you can get a JPEG file with a native iOS camera app to get Apple’s Computation Boost, or you can take a raw photo with a third party app without it.

By default, Apple Pro Raw is not enabled. You need to go to the camera settings and turn it on. This will add a “RAW” on / off button to the iOS camera app.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Adding ProRaw changes all of this. It will be native to the iOS Camera app on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, but will not be turned on by default. To enable this[設定]>[カメラ]>[フォーマット]Go to new[写真キャプチャ]Below the section is a toggle that turns Apple Pro Raw on and off. In the upper right corner of the camera app, you’ll see a new Raw button to quickly switch between Pro Raw and JPEG (or HEIC) photos.

ProRaw works with all four iPhone 12 cameras in night mode. It uses the widely supported Adobe Digital Negative (DNG) file format and includes support for 12-bit color information and 14-stop dynamic range. The file is large, averaging about 25 megabytes.

The approach Apple took with Pro Raw is similar to how Google saves RAW files created from HDR Pluson Pixel phones. ProRaw files are built from multiple image frames and hold data from the best parts of those photos. DeepFusion analyzes these images pixel by pixel to create deep photo files. The A14 Bionic performs all this analysis in real time without causing shutter lag.

Both MacOS and iOS support and convert ProRaw files as well as apps such as Dark Room and Pixelmator. You can edit Pro Raw images in the Photos app. Photos are tagged raw, just like HDR videos. The files are DNG, so apps like Adobe Lightroom and VSCO for iOS will work, but support for Pro Raw will improve them.

“We are working closely with Apple and are excited about the opportunity ProRaw can offer each other’s customers,” said an Adobe representative. “There are no details that can be shared at this time.”

It’s also worth mentioning that basic RAW photo support on the iPhone will continue to be available to third parties. In fact, developers can provide support for both raw and Pro Raw photos in the app.

