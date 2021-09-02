Apple plans to add blood pressure monitoring and thermometers to smartwatches: Report





Apple Watch can scan your heart condition and ask for help after an injury. But Apple is working on a deeper set of features as part of the tech giant’s greater ambitions in health monitoring.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Apple is working on new health-related features of smartwatches, such as tools for measuring blood pressure and thermometers to help plan childbirth, and is familiar with plans and internal documents. Quoted people.

Wolfe Winkler, a WSJ reporter, said the ability to give birth could be available soon next year, along with potential improvements in arrhythmia monitoring on the Apple Watch.

The company plans to release a seventh version of the Apple Watch in the coming weeks, but most of the more ambitious health-related improvements aren’t expected by 2022.

According to people familiar with internal documents and Apple’s plans, the high-tech giant detected sleep apnea and provided medical guidance when it sensed hypoxic levels, perhaps one day, according to the WSJ. He has a wide range of ambitions for smartwatches, including discovering diabetes. paper.

For blood pressure measurement capabilities, Winkler reports that the company is researching ways to use Apple Watch sensors to measure the speed of waves at which the heartbeat passes through a person’s arteries.

Apple has steadily built the health features of smartwatches. In 2018, the latest version of the Apples smartwatch included an FDA-approved electrocardiogram and was officially classified as a medical device that could alert users to abnormal heart rhythms.

Launched last year, the company’s Apple Watch Series 6 extends the health capabilities of previous Apple Watch models with a new feature that measures the oxygen saturation of a user’s blood.

Fitbit is also a smartwatch ECG app that tracks a user’s heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation and has been approved for medical devices in the United States and Europe. Some Fitbit devices provide temperature tracking capabilities that use sensors to estimate a user’s personal baseline skin temperature. Your Fitbit device can also track advanced sleep patterns at night.

In addition to blood pressure measurements, there are rumors that Apple is working to include blood glucose and hydration levels from gadgets worn by hand.

The technology giant has worked with sensor maker Rockley Photonics to create a light-based sensor that behaves like the technology already built into the Apple Watch’s underside to keep heart rate, temperature, and oxygen saturation. It has more basic hardware for measuring.

Rockley said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it expects a significant portion of its revenue to depend on Apple’s business for the foreseeable future, with plans for a sensor chip with silicon photonics for consumer devices in late 2022. Fierce Biotech says it will begin to roll out to. Connor Hale reported.

If Apple adds blood pressure to monitor smartwatches, it will face medical device companies like Cardie X, which are shifting their focus to the consumer market. The company’s Conneqt direct sales wearable division uses light-based PPG sensors to measure blood pressure, monitor the condition of the underlying blood vessels, and provide the wearer with a continuous analysis of their overall health. The device will be available in 2022.

The $ 3.5 trillion health wearable market is heating up as tech giant Amazon enters the space and companies add health-related monitoring capabilities to their devices. Amazon’s Halo wearable has some familiar features such as activity and sleep tracking, but it also offers new features such as tools to measure body fat and voice tone as an indicator of overall health. ..

Facebook is also reportedly developing wearables that include standard fitness tracking and heart rate monitors.

Google, which now owns Fitbit, is enhancing its health tracking game by adding new features to the Google Fit app, which allows users to take a pulse simply by using their smartphone’s camera.

