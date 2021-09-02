Google Analytics Chief Responds to Critics and Measurement Plans in the Post-Cookie World





Indeed, Google has been criticized for the difficulty of working within the privacy budget and within the privacy sandbox. The criticisms are primarily from advertising technicians looking for solutions that allow them to continue to target people within Google’s properties individually. But isn’t Google pretty clear that it’s not what you’re trying to achieve?

Due to the nature of the topic, this is very subtle and detailed. And the devil is in the details. Therefore, there is definitely dialogue and education that must take place on both sides of the aisle to get an accurate picture of what is happening.

In my view, it’s a win for us and some that customers can see, as long as there is a mechanism to see and see with others exactly what is happening in terms of ad measurement. Provides a general way of what’s happening, and maybe they use it to compare it to others.

But it’s a paradigm shift, so it’s a complicated issue. The paradigm shift puts us in an ambiguous stage of having to go through a lot of education before the entire industry can merge into a solution.

Audience measurement and frequency cap handling seem to have a different mindset than individual ad targeting.

We have a set of principles.So, for example, we believe in using agreed data, creating a party first, and then modeling. [around it] Is consistent with [people’s privacy expectations.] So we can do it comfortably.

Similarly, if you think about a use case [personally identifiable information] Then do things in an aggregated way or on the device that doesn’t actually come out of the device so that PII (personally identifiable information) can be used in raw form. This provides the kind of protection that users expect. ..concept [of showing] The fact that the ad was displayed to 1,000 people and three people took action does not mean that people are allergic to it intuitively.

Now, how all of this appears in use cases can be quite subtle and complex. You have to be very, very thoughtful while applying this in any scenario.

There is also a lasting theory (or criticism) that what Google is trying to achieve through changes in measurement and analysis is to make people more dependent on Google’s measurement and analysis, Google’s advertising. Is there anything?

Our mission is actually an open web that can be free. Now, we recently made an announcement that is essentially contrary to the cross-site tracking of individual users in order to undermine the trust of users. I think there are many interpretations of behavior. What we are trying to do is to keep the Internet prosperous while meeting the expectations of our users in terms of privacy and trust.

You work with an extensive system of certified partners, and these days there is more demand than ever for both service and acquisition targets. Do you think the universe has the potential to expand, or is it important to maintain an established pool of accredited companies that clearly show what they are doing?

We value independent verification and independent measurements, as well as the unique perspectives they bring for advertisers. If it is allowed to prosper, I think everyone will win. I think the more partners we can support this, the more we welcome it.

From the other roles I had, I believe this ecosystem approach is correct. When you have millions and millions of customers, you need more than yourself to reach them all in the right way to the level of service they want. And this is a fairly important part of the overall comprehensive strategy.

