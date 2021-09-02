Simple phrases allow you to skip Google Hey for common tasks





Quick Phrase is a new feature currently under development for the Google Assistant that will one day eliminate the need to say “Hey, Google” for common phrases like “What time is it now?” .. Or turn on the light and 9to5Google will report. This feature has not yet been officially announced and it is not clear when it will be released or which devices will support it.

This feature was introduced in April under the codename Guacamole. At the time, it was called a voice shortcut, but its function seemed to be limited to muting alarms and timers, or answering incoming calls. However, the new menu discovered by 9to5Google shows a much wider range of tasks: salsa, which Google has nicknamed them. These salsa not only silence them, but also include the ability to ask about the weather, skip songs, set alarms and timers.

A menu that displays quick phrases that you can enable. Image: 9to5Google

From the settings menu, it seems that certain commands need to be enabled individually for the commands to work without a wake word. Then use Voice Match to ensure that the command only responds to its own voice. Another menu item shows that you can set the phrase to work on your phone as well as on other Google Assistant devices.

9to5Google speculates that this feature will work by expanding the list of wake phrases that the assistant device is actively listening to. By default, the software only listens for Hey, Google or OK, Google wake phrases, but what time would you probably add? As a quick phrase, this is effectively a wake phrase of its own.

A similar feature, introduced in 2019, already exists in Google Nest smart speakers and displays, allowing you to mute the alarm without first waking up. Quickphrases dramatically extend this functionality to potentially cover a variety of other common tasks.

Its interesting features are especially suitable for smart home controls that are best activated quickly and without much thought. However, Google’s software cuts it down if you want to make sure you don’t confuse the extended list of wake phrases with other random sounds.

