Do you hire a Google advertising agency?Ask these 11 PPC questions first

Most business people don’t have a deep knowledge of Google Ads. Not only do they not know how Google Ads works. We also don’t know how Google Ads agencies work or what to expect from current or future PPC advertising agencies.

The two search engine advertising companies are not exactly the same. However, they fall into two general categories. Hill thrives on unquestioned businesses and unicorns who devote their hearts and souls to getting results for their clients. We call it the former Black Hat PPC and SEO Agency, and there are lots of horror stories about the havoc they cause.

How can I find out what kind of agency I am affiliated with? We’ve put together 11 questions you need to ask your Google Ads agency to make sure you find a unicorn.

First of all: Answer some PPC FAQs

If you already understand what PPC is, you can skip to the “11 Questions …” section below.

Again, most clients arriving at the agency’s doorstep have a limited understanding of PPC and Google Ads. If it sounds like you, read this section first. This is because it covers everything a PPC beginner needs to know before approaching an agency.

What is PPC Advertising? What does PPC stand for?

PPC stands for pay-per-click advertising. That’s pretty self-explanatory: every time someone clicks on your ad, you pay, but only when they click on your ad. It’s free just by displaying an ad.

PPC is not the same as SEO (Search Engine Optimization). The latter is related to helping to rank organically without paying for ads. Many digital marketing agencies offer both SEO and PPC services, but if you need a specific guide to avoid hiring bad SEO companies, click here.

How Does PPC Advertising Work?

In order for your ad to appear in Google-like search engine results, it needs more than a fat wallet.

It’s technically impossible to pay any more to make your ad stand out from your competitors’ ads. Ad placement (or lack thereof) is determined by ad auctions, a 100% automated process used by Google and other major engines to determine the relevance and value of submitted ads.

This system encourages you to bid on the search term, or “keyword,” that you want your ad to appear in your search results. For example, if you are providing precision machining services for medical devices, we recommend bidding on “CNC Precision Machining” and “Medical Device Manufacturing”.

When a user submits a search query, Ad Auction’s algorithms perform complex calculations to determine which ads to display and their order.

How effective is your PPC advertising service?

The advantage of search engine advertising is that it’s so targeted that it’s more likely to generate conversions than other marketing and advertising methods.

Another advantage of PPC advertising is that it falls into the “high commercial purpose” category by default. Therefore, creating a PPC advertising campaign more than doubles the chances of attracting valuable traffic to your website.

What is Google Ads?

Formerly known as Google AdWords, Google Ads is a PPC advertising platform. (We claim it is a PPC advertising platform). Users of Google Ads reach their target audience through both the Google Search Network and the Google Display Network.

PPC campaigns are created through Google Ads and are launched, measured and tracked through the platform.

Anyone can create an account and run a Google Ads campaign, but to get the most out of your investment, we recommend partnering with a PPC advertising agency that can help you optimize your campaign.

11 Questions to Ask Google Advertising Agencies

There are 11 questions you can ask current or future Google advertising agencies. They should be able to answer all of these before you sign the contract.

1. What if I don’t have a Google Ads account yet?

If you don’t have an advertising account yet, contact your agency about the process and the assets and credentials you need to get started as soon as possible.

For a successful campaign, pay-per-click advertising agencies need to be able to quickly perform the following settings:

Campaign Structure and Settings Payment Options Tracking 2. Are you a Google Partner?

This isn’t a big deal, but an official Google partner agency can make your decision much easier. You’ll find that they have some experience and knowledge and follow Google Ads best practices.

3. Is there a minimum monthly advertising fee?

Many institutions do so, so don’t be surprised. Any agency should be upfront at their minimum if they have them.

4. How is the management fee structured?

Some agencies charge based on advertising costs, some agencies charge based on a fixed monthly fee, and some agencies charge based on estimated time. Familiarize yourself with how to charge management hours.

Keep in mind that in most cases this is separate from your advertising budget.

5. What kind of management is included in the management fee?

Beyond the above criteria, what are you getting for your money?

Make sure there is a clear agreement on the ongoing level and frequency of PPC management. Be specific about your cross-examination: what is included in “administration”?

Keyword grooming? Creating a new ad? Manipulating existing ads?

Learn everything included in your PPC management contract to avoid unexpected billing. As always, read carefully before signing.

6. Can I see the actual spending in Google Ads or will I pay and pay the invoice?

If you’re paying your advertising budget, you should be able to view and track all the pennies spent within Google Ads. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. In some cases, when you make a lump sum payment to an agency, the agency pays the advertising fee and does not provide the “actual spending” figures.

We are trying to give a neutral answer to most of these questions, but this is the only exception to saying that this is mandatory. You need to have full access to all the pennies spent on advertising and see how your budget is being spent.

7. If I pay my advertising budget, what happens to the additional dollars if there are additional costs?

If you get caught up in a situation like # 6, you’re probably wondering about overinvestment.

Usually this can be expected to be carried over to the next month. Please contact your Google Ads agency just in case.

8. Do you provide a complete report? Is it included or is it an additional charge?

One of the biggest benefits of all online sponsored ads is the ability to capture data about all actions, no matter how small. Find a pay-per-click consulting service that includes transparent and in-depth reporting and analytics.

Check with your paid search advertising provider to see if you will report on a pre-determined schedule and if those reports are included in the administration fee. In addition, ask what is included in those reports. Do they contain rigorous data, or do they also include data analysis and expert recommendations?

9. What kind of strategy do you envision for our business goals?

Broadly speaking, agencies should be able to discuss some early approaches (SKAG, journey-based advertising, etc.) that can help them reach their business goals. (This doesn’t mean you have to expect the agency to offer a free Google Ads strategy.)

The complete strategy is usually implemented after selecting a vendor.

Sooner or later, the proposed strategy can grow beyond just PPC. Your search engine advertising agency may think your business is best with a multi-faceted approach that also includes organic search engine optimization and content marketing. It may even recommend quitting PPC in favor of non-pay-to-play tactics.

10. Please tell me about similar accounts that you have managed successfully.

They may or may not give you a client name, but your new friends should be able to share some high-level information about similar Google Ads accounts they manage.

Note: Not all Google Ads strategies are created the same. Some are far more advanced than others, others have larger teams to handle large companies, and others suggest integrating PPC advertising into a fully functional inbound marketing campaign. ..

Make sure your search engine advertising company can handle your needs and requirements to get the best value from your investment.

11. What are your bidding / budget management practices?

This will give you an idea of ​​how your account is managed on a regular basis.

Its salt-worthy pay-per-click advertising campaigns include internal strategies / processes that agencies are highly transparent about. Instead of setting up an account with Autopilot, look for a Google advertising agency that is always looking for ways to improve.

Asking these questions will give you the best value from your Google advertising agency.

Don’t look for the cheapest and fastest. Find the best PPC advertising company to meet your business goals of brand awareness, lead generation, and sales. Always be aware of agencies that show typical dysfunctional warning signs, such as PPC, SEO, or content marketing.

Are you considering implementing Google Ads in your marketing mix? Where else can you optimize your website for traffic and lead generation?

(Editor's Note: This blog post was originally published in June 2016, but has recently been updated to reflect new developments.)

