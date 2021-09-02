Things to do before warehouse relocation — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Moving to a newer, broader setup for your business can be an exciting time. However, if you are unaware of the logistics needed to make it easy to move around and control everything reliably, everything can fail quickly.

This is especially true when looking at a moving warehouse.

From setting up new locations to receive inventory and equipment to packing old warehouses ready for them, operations that require careful planning and even more careful execution.

Warehouse migration plan

Warehouse migration plans help you organize them and ensure that everything moves seamlessly from one location to the next.

First, before you do anything in your new warehouse, you need to evaluate what your company’s future looks like.

Growth drives this move, but what can you do now to facilitate your company’s future expansion prospects and future change?

From implementing the latest technology to fully optimizing space by incorporating lessons learned from the company’s previous growth period. If you have plans, make sure your warehouse can handle them now, rather than changing them in the future.

Even if you don’t use it for a while, if you have the equipment, you can surely expand the warehouse when you can expand it.

When planning your move, ask yourself the following:

Who do you need to tell about your move, including landlords, utilities, vendors, employees, and financial supporters?

Who is doing what before, during, and after the move?

How do I need to keep running while on the move?

Is it possible to remove old or dead inventory or equipment before moving to avoid carrying it around?

How much is your moving budget?

What is your moving timeline?

Do I need to carry existing equipment or is it more cost effective to buy new equipment?

Move checklist

After completing the above, you need to consider the logistics movement and the equipment required for the movement.

Plan a timeline from now to your move date and book immediately with your mover so you have to pay the odds or make it unavailable to anyone.

Take a look at the actual time it takes to move and what you need to take care of the old building when you’re done.

If you need to hire a specific service to assist you in cleaning, moving, or purchasing mobile accessories from Evo Supply, do this as soon as possible.

Next, you need to organize your inventory and take it in stock. Consider running out of what you have and reducing capacity in the days immediately before and after the move. This allows you to settle faster and reduce the amount of things you need to pack.

Organize your employees, how they are at hand to help them move, and who they will continue to work with. Assign personnel to both warehouses to facilitate a smooth transition.

Make sure you have a contact number that everyone can contact so that things go smoothly and everyone is aware of their responsibilities before moving.

