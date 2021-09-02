Quick Commerce Startup Announces 6 Million Seed Funds — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Co-founder Maximilian Seeker said: Space for ultra-fast grocery delivery is getting more and more crowded, but our beloved brand still has a three-day delivery plan.

This is too long for today’s poor consumers. We are excited to change consumer shopping habits in the city and look forward to working closely with experienced investors to achieve this.

Bardo Droege, an investor at 468 Capital, commented: Our city is a dynamic and fast-moving place, and the people who live there want tools and services that reflect their lifestyle.

However, promoting on-demand delivery of high-end consumer products poses challenges. I was confident that the arriving team would take on this-I was deeply impressed with the tenacity and grit they had already shown.

Similarly, understanding consumer buying behavior means being well-positioned to the trends that will dominate the e-commerce industry in the post-covid world.

It breaks my heart

Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Indian express delivery startup Grofers, recently responded to the hatred directed at his company.

Grofers is facing social media backlash and people claim that its distribution partners are being abused.

I don’t want to deliver groceries in 10 or 20 minutes. Pooja Plazanna, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, said delivery personnel want to take the time to deliver safely.

The same is true for my food. Raise your voice. Tell companies like Grofers, Big Basket, Swiggy, Zomato and more. There is no market to abuse delivery personnel.

Grofers delivered the groceries within 13 minutes, and the co-founder replied that 3 minutes was too long. Entrepreneur Sanket Dangi commented.

For God, these are groceries, not life-saving medicines. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on the delivery person just for marketing gimmicks!

In a Twitter statement, Dhindsa said the criticism would break my heart. Instead of celebrating innovation (and startup success) from India, some continue to be cynical / jealous of those trying to break through the status quo.

“We need more people, and fewer people pull them down,” he added.

He said Grofers’ partner stores are within 2 kilometers of customers and currently have more than 60 stores in Delhi and more than 30 stores in Gurgaon.

Venture stores are so crowded that 90% of orders can be delivered within 15 minutes, even if the rider is driving at less than 10 km / h.

“Our in-store planning and technology is so good that we pack most orders within 2.5 minutes. Our riders are (non-) motivated to deliver orders quickly. not.

No rider accidents have been reported in the last two months since the 10-minute grocery delivery began, “he commented.

Zomato rescues

Dhindsa was also supported on social media, including senior management at Zomato.

“Just because something happens fast doesn’t mean it’s done with substandard quality-or by compromising security. Fast delivery = more dangerous driving, zero-sum games Is assumed.

There are ways to make things faster and safer. We just need to get out of the idea of ​​zero-sum games, “tweeted Pradyot Ghate of Zomato VP Product & Payments.

Grofers recently announced a $ 100 million round involving Zomato, becoming a unicorn in the process, with a valuation of just over $ 1 billion.

