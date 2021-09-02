Creating a Windows 11 installation USB drive has never been easier.This is what you need to know





We recommend that you save a backup of your current operating system to a USB drive. to make sure. I will show you how to create it for Windows 11.

Windows 11 is coming soon. Microsoft has announced that the update will be available to PC owners in October. 5 Compatible devices. The free update brings a lot of new features with a new Start menu, widgets and an updated interface. Even the Microsoft Store is getting big updates (but don’t expect the Android app to appear soon). If you want to see what’s new early and help Microsoft test for updates, you can install Windows 11 now. Follow the instructions in this post to install Windows 11 Preview.

However, part of the unfinished operating system testing is that you run into problems and bugs. These issues may require you to reinstall Windows 11. An easy way to do this is to use a USB installation drive that has a copy of Windows 11 installed. Until the official release date, Windows 11 should always be considered an ongoing work. Updates are safely stored on your flash drive, so if the problem worsens and you have no choice but to reinstall the update, you can always reinstall it.

You can also use a USB drive to easily install Windows 11 on multiple computers, or set up virtual machines quickly to run tests without compromising your personal data.

Microsoft hasn’t updated its media creation tools to include Windows 11, but the company publishes the same Windows 11 ISO image currently available through the Insider Program. Previously, you had to rely on the third-party website UUPDump to create a bootable drive. However, you can now download the ISO image directly from the source and flash it to your USB drive yourself.

Creating a Windows 11 installation drive requires a blank 8GB USB drive, a Windows PC, and up to several hours. You can download the system image using a Linux computer or Mac, but this guide focuses on using a PC. Below are the steps you need to follow.

Download the latest Windows 11 ISO from Microsoft

To download the Windows 11 ISO image, you need to create a USB bootable drive. First, go to the Microsoft Windows Insider Program download page. You will be prompted to sign in to your Microsoft account. Also, if you are not yet a member, you will be asked if you want to sign up for the Insider Program.

[エディションの選択]Scroll down the page until you see the dropdown labeled. Click the dropdown and select the version of Windows 11 you want to download. At the time of this writing, there are two options. One for the development channel and one for the beta channel. The developer version is updated more often and is more likely to have serious bugs or issues. Beta channels are updated at a slower pace with fixes and improvements. In other words, it’s two more stable versions. Therefore, we recommend using the beta channel.

Select the version and[確認]Click. Then you will be asked to select a language.Then again[確認]Click and[64ビットのダウンロード]Click the button to finally start the ISO download. Since it is a fairly large 5.1GB file, it may take some time to complete the download depending on your internet connection.

Once the download is complete, the work is not complete. You need to burn the ISO image to a USB drive. This requires additional software. But don’t worry, it’s an easy process.

After ISO is finished, show what Rufus looks like before flashing Windows 11 to a USB drive.

To turn a standard USB drive into an installation drive, you need to use a program called Rufus. This is the same app that Microsoft itself uses in its guide to creating a Windows 10 bootable drive. Go to your company website to download and install Rufus. This only takes a few seconds. It’s a small program.

Connect the USB drive and open Rufus.[デバイス]Use the dropdown to select the USB drive. Remember that everything on the thumb drive will be erased during this process. Make sure it is empty or has everything you need.

[ブートの選択]so[ディスク]or[ISOイメージ]Select and[選択]Click the text that says and select the ISO file you created in the previous step.

Rufus has several different settings[画像]There is a section labeled Options. Leave everything at the default. The same is true for formatting options, unless you want to rename the USB drive to something like “Windows 11 installation”.

Once all the options are set[開始]Click. Again, you have to wait for the program to work, but it should be a much faster process than downloading and creating an ISO. For me, Surface Pro X took just over 15 minutes.

Now you can easily install Windows 11.

What to do with Sarah Tew / CNET Windows 11 installation drive

When Rufus is finished, remove the USB drive from your PC and store it in a safe place in case you need to reinstall Windows 11 on your PC, or connect it to another PC and open the drive to open Windows 11 You can install it. Double-click the setup.exe file. After a few seconds, the Windows 11 installation screen will appear, explaining the rest of the process step by step.

Alternatively, you can try using the USB drive as a bootable installation drive. However, the situation is further complicated by the fact that Windows 11 requires a secure boot and the USB drive you create is not compatible with that feature. It’s a good idea to wait for Microsoft to release the official tool, but if you insist, add from step 11 to create a bootable USB drive compatible with secure boot with Tom’s Hardware. I found a guide that explains the procedure.

Are you curious about what all the fuss about Windows 11 is? We have your back Don’t worry, the big interface redesign, including the centrally located Start menu, has debuted. You can move it back to the left corner if needed. And finally, if you’ve ever wanted to use an Android app on your PC, Microsoft makes it possible.

