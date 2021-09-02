Genshin Impact Seal Warding Stones Guide





If you don’t know how to seal the Warding Stone with Genshin Impact, you’ve got one of the new quests that landed in the 2.1 update. In addition to the two new characters Baal and Sara, Inazuma has two new islands. However, due to electrical damage, traveling around Seirai Island is not as easy as you might think. You may not want to get too close to the center of the island.

Completing the Seirai Stormchasers quest line will eliminate the storm and unlock the Thunder Manifestation boss Electro Oceanid, but it will take a long step to complete. Fortunately, this guide covers you. Here’s how to seal the Wordstone with Genshin Impact and complete the Seirai Storm Chaser quest line.

How to start SeiraiStormchasers World Quest

This quest will be picked up from the NPC Eiko on Seirai Island. If you have trouble finding her, check the map above. She tells you that she is investigating the storm, and that she and her associates believe it is related to the wording stone.

At the first wardstone, he will meet Eiko’s companion, Taisuke, and after chatting, he will be tasked with following in the footsteps of the cat in the west. When you reach each target marker, the quest will be updated, so keep following in the footsteps until you reach the shallow shrine. Located on a small island.

A talking cat named Cat will, of course, teach you how to seal the wordstone in exchange for your favor, so check the offering box marked on the nearby map. You will be sent to several locations around the island to find materials to repair the box. Those who stock up on treasure also need to repel, so if you need to recover, use the seven nearby statues.

Once you have the materials you need, return to the shrine to repair the offering box. Then talk to the cat and he will explain how to seal the wordstone.

The wordstone paper charms match the number of pole charms you are facing. (Image credit: miHoYo) How to seal the first two wordstones

The cat’s description isn’t particularly clear, but it’s not that complicated.

If you join Eiko and Taisuke again, you can seal the wordstone here. First, interact with each of the three poles and pay attention to the number of charms of each paper.

Two of the poles have four paper charms and the last pole has three. Next, you need to rotate the wordstone so that the same number of charms face each pole. Therefore, the four charms should face each pole with the same number and the three charms should face the last pole. If you’re not sure, check out the screenshot above. For the first wordstone, rotate the bottom twice.

After completing the first one, the next Warding Stone will be marked east of the map. Now defeat your opponent and touch all three paper charm poles. The third is a little further northeast. It can be reached using the nearby Electrogranum. Make a note of the number of charms and return to the stone. In the second wordstone, rotate the top three times. Talk to Eiko to find the next place.

How to seal the third wordstone

This is where things start to get a little tricky. You need to use the gate device here to move through the air and reach the rocks in the sky. Next, you need to use a series of electrogranums to reach the three paper charms and the wordstone itself. Fortunately, Electrograna sends you in the right direction. There is also a teleport waypoint right next to the warding stone, so be sure to activate it. The Airyuken video below should help if you get stuck. Once you have found all the paper charms, rotate the top 3 times and then the bottom 5 times to seal the third wordstone.

How to seal the 4th wordstone

Before considering returning to hard ground, we need to reach the last wardstone in another floating rock layer opposite the crater. However, it is easily accessible. Again, use Electrograna to follow a reasonably straight path southward. The last section needs to be pretty fast as you have to cross a series of rocks before jumping into the air.

When you get to Wordstone, you’ll find that all the charm of paper is here. Activate each teleport waypoint before touching each paper charm. To seal the fourth and final wordstone, rotate the top twice and then the bottom twice.

Head north of the newly created platform and take on the boss of Thunder Manifest Station.

