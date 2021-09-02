Xebia Expands Google’s Technical Expertise with Acquisition of Company G





Xebia, an international IT services company, has strengthened its expertise in the Google domain with the acquisition of G-company.

With this agreement, Xebia will add a cohort of 70 specialists to the team. This will extend our expertise in Google Cloud and Google Workspace to better support our digital transformation agenda for customers working on the Google platform, said Andrew de la Haije, CEO of Xebia. ..

G-company is Google’s oldest IT service partner in the Netherlands. Founder David Salis founded the company in 2007, shortly after Google launched its first suite of business applications. Over the last 14 years, G-company has grown into an IT consulting firm with offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Malaysia.

Continuing with its own brand, Utrecht-based companies support clients around the world, including application development, working in the cloud, data and machine learning, modern infrastructure, and online workplace services.

I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved in the last 14 years, but as far as Im is concerned, the biggest growth hasn’t come yet. A huge number of workloads need to be migrated to the cloud. Google plays an important role in this regard, but I believe in freedom of choice. Therefore, we would like to provide a multi-cloud. Saris, CEO of G-company, says that’s possible with Xebia.

Lennart Benoot, managing partner of G-company, said: Xebia’s expertise has enabled us to provide our customers with a one-stop shop experience. From cloud engineering and managed services to machine learning, multi-cloud solutions, data, AI, cloud-native software development and security.

G-company was advised by IMPROVED Corporate Finance (M & A Advisory) and Vriman Lawyers (Legal Advisory) during the transaction. The buy-side deal team was unknown at the time of writing.

Earlier this year, Xebia acquired Dutch-based Amazon Web Services partner Oblivion and international player CoMake IT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consultancy.eu/news/6711/xebia-expands-google-tech-expertise-with-g-company-acquisition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos