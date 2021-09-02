Tetrasoft Opens Advanced Technology Innovation Hub in Bhubaneswar to Employ 100Plus Digital Talent





BUBINESS WIRE, India-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Tetrasoft, the world’s leading information technology and consulting services company, today opened a state-of-the-art technology innovation hub (TIH) in Bubaneshwar, India, for digital transformation. A variety of digital technologies to deliver formation capabilities to global enterprise clients for outstanding delivery and customer experience.

The hub will initially hire more than 100 highly skilled digital professionals, with the Insurance Innovation Lab (IIL) to leverage growing demand and enhance its capabilities, with clients across the insurance industry. It provides an immersive environment for collaborative innovation. Covers core platform modernization, intelligent process automation, big data analytics, and the cloud to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve client experience faster.

The solution focuses on core insurance products such as Duckcreek and next-generation technologies such as digital analytics, cloud support, DevOps, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cognitive computing. Focusing on building next-generation products and intelligent platforms for global enterprise customers, the company is in super-growth mode and is proactive for both lateral and young engineers looking to embrace the next growth challenge. I’m looking for a new launch.

Enterprise clients are working on a shift in seismic technology to gain competitiveness. Rama S Eyunni, CEO of Tetrasoft Inc., is passionate about helping clients anticipate, prepare for, and navigate disruptive changes by applying advanced innovations to shape the future. I’m pouring. Evaluate ideas and innovations around the world, enabling clients to increase their investment in technology, improve business outcomes and create new opportunities for local talent.

With a digital-first approach that leverages business, data, and insight to accelerate the transformation of how businesses interact in the market, labs are digital talent, domain experts, industry innovators, proven methodologies, and state-of-the-art. Take advantage of the pool. -Art technology, and an agile business approach to enable clients to leverage future technology. The new work staffing created at the hub will be locally procured in collaboration with local academic institutions and ecosystems to build a strong pipeline for talent and innovation.

With the opening of a new office in a highly skilled location like Bhubaneswar, the focus was initially on insurance and focused on developing core digital solutions for a variety of industries. Bhubaneswar has a talent pool with deep expertise in digital platforms and integration skills, said Surya Thammiraju, EVP and Chief Technology Officer of Tetrasoft Inc.

This lab enables clients to develop and extend technology for the new era of digital economy and accelerate value creation through innovative innovations across the enterprise.

Bhubaneswar is an excellent destination for expanding our global delivery business centered on insurance. The office will focus on project core delivery, building solutions at the Insurance Innovation Lab (IIL), and developing talent at the Tetra Academy (TAB) in Bhubaneswar, said Anil Benuganti, VP and Global Delivery Head. I am.

The Innovation Hub also focuses on digital services, integrating the capabilities needed to devise, prototype, build and scale disruptive solutions for clients across the region and industry, and a rich pool of talent around the world. And essential to take advantage of the innovation ecosystem. It works.

Hub accelerates next-generation digital transformation driven by world-class co-innovation and co-creation, delivers superior experiences, introduces personalized products, reduces costs, increases efficiency and growth It provides global clients with faster and smarter things. , Practice head insurance products that joined the company last year to strengthen insurance products.

As the world’s leading information technology and consulting services company, Tetrasoft harnesses the power of data explosive growth, mobility, the emergence of cloud-based business platforms, hyperautomation, work style transformation, connected devices and cloud integration. We strive to support our customers. Beyond the digital generation.

About Tetrasoft

Tetrasoft is a global digital services company focused on delivering innovation and digital services to leading enterprise clients. Corporate strategy transforms the way businesses interact in the market by leveraging insights into business, data, and customer behavior. With a digital-first approach, the company uses best-in-class, agile and lean methodologies to help clients stay ahead. Tetrasoft focuses on insurance, healthcare and manufacturing, using disruptive technologies across data engineering, customer experience, intelligent automation, cloud platforms and enablements, mobile applications, quality engineering and cybersecurity service lines. Specializes in the development of commercial products and solutions.

www.tetrasoft.us

