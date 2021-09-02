Apple will allow some apps to provide a link to account sign-up outside the App Store





Apple is increasingly required to protect the App Store from regulatory agencies, lawmakers, and legal issues.

Apple plans to offer apps like Netflix, a streaming service, to allow more room for customers to register and to insert in-app links to websites from within the app. Apple announced the move as part of an agreement with the Fair Trade Commission, which was investigating the App Store. The changes will take effect next year.

Apple said the App Store rule changes it resisted would apply globally to “reader” apps. These programs offer previously purchased content or subscriptions such as magazines, newspapers, books, music and videos.

“Trust in the App Store is everything to us. The focus of the App Store has always been to provide users with a safe and secure experience while helping them find and use great apps on their favorite devices. “” Said Phil Schiller of Apple Fellow. In a statement, he oversees the App Store.

The agreement came during Apple’s proceedings with Fortnite developer Epic Games. In that case, Epic claimed that Apple’s strict control of the App Store violated antitrust laws.

The deal with Apple’s Fair Trade Commission is a recent concession attempt by the tech giant to its app store as it faces criticism and scrutiny onslaught of its business practices. Parliamentarians, regulators, developers, and competitors oppose the strict rules of tech giants that only allow apps that are approved for installation on the iPhone or iPad. These rules, which the company updates regularly, detail what the type is and are not allowed to be published for sale.

According to Apple’s rules, developers who sell digital products, from subscriptions to the new look of in-game characters, typically sell through an in-app payment system that charges up to 30% on every transaction. need to do it. Earlier this week, the South Korean parliament passed a bill aimed at forcing app store operators to withdraw such provisions. The president of the country is expected to sign the law in the near future.

Meanwhile, Apple’s reconciliation with Japanese regulatory agencies will free up “leader” apps around the world, making it easier to set up and manage apps and services while protecting privacy and maintaining trust, Apple said. I have. “”

Correction, 11:00 pm PT: Apple did not specify whether developers would require subscriptions to be offered through in-app purchases. In an earlier version of this story, Apple states that in addition to including a link to an alternative sign-up website, it requires the app to offer a subscription through in-app purchases.

