Amazon, Google, IKEA, Schneider Electric and more join Silicon Labs’WorksWith 2021 | Texas News





Austin, Texas, September 2, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure and intelligent wireless technology for the more connected world, today announced that Amazon, Google, IKEA, Schneider Electric, Konke, Landis + Gyr, Lifesmart, Tencent Cloud, and Tuya will live stream Internet of Things (IoT) conferences to thousands of engineers, developers, and technicians around the world for free from September 14th to 15th. Will give a keynote speech at Works With 2021.

Stacey Higginbotham, founder of Stacey On IoT, said: “This event will be attended by” who “of smart home speakers, including speakers from Amazon, Google and Tuya. This year, we’re excited to see how the show addresses new topics such as smart cities and medical devices. The IoT has impacted all industries, and Silicon Labs has held events that reflect the breadth of the IoT in a different way than some other shows. “

Google, Amazon and Schneider Electric will join Silicon Labs President Matt Johnson to start the meeting on September 14th from 9am to 10am. The two companies share insights into the importance of the new Matter protocol in simplifying product development while increasing consumer product compatibility and its location within smart home and commercial roadmaps. Landis + Gyr, Google-X, Moonshot Factory and City of Austin will give a keynote speech on smart city technology at 9:55 am CT on September 15th. IKEA will join Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle as a closing remark for Works With in September. 15 CT from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

The keynote speakers are:

Mike Harris Michel Chambers Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Amazon’s Ring, which provides smart security solutions for all homes, Senior Director of Google Smart Home Ecosystem. Ulf Axelsson, IoT Architect, IKEA, a global leader in digital transformation of connected living, Schneider Electric, energy management and automation, and its “home smart” smart home line, offer products and solutions that go beyond traditional furniture. + Gyr, a global advanced measurement solution provider that helps the world manage energy better, Austin Konke City, Lifesmart, Tencent Cloud, and Tuya on September 15th, 9 am to 1 pm Time in China (9 am) CST) and the opening keynote speech for the Works With session in the APAC region, which will be held at CST from 9 am to 12 pm on September 16th. Learn more about APAC sessions, press conferences and speakers.

Silicon Labs CMO Megan Lueders said: “WorksWith attracts thousands of product developers, engineers, designers and executives in their second year working to innovate and accelerate connectivity to improve the industry and life.”

Press conference registration

Media interested in attending the Works With 2021 US / EMEA Press Conference on Tuesday, September 14th at 11:00 am are encouraged to register here.

About Works With

Works With is one connection to everything in the IoT. The annual meeting brings together industry celebrities, including IoT decision makers and device developers, to share hands-on training and educational sessions. Participants leave practical insights to build, deploy, and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city, and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 will be held virtually free of charge. This year’s agenda is here.

For more information and to register for this year’s event, please visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure and intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem, and robust support make it an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. I am. It enables developers to easily solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle, transform the industry, grow the economy, and quickly bring innovative solutions that improve lives to market. Silabs.com

