Exclusive: New boss of government technology “SWAT team”





The Office of Management and Budget told Axios Thursday that Mina Shan will lead US digital services as the Biden administration strengthens the cadres of technical special forces tasked with solving problems throughout the federal government.

Importance: Washington is preparing to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure funding allocated by the president’s top-priority legislation. Know-how is required to build and coordinate digital systems for these programs.

News Promotion: Hsiang will be the first woman and first Asian American to become the administrator of USDS, launched in 2014, as a result of the problematic deployment of the HealthCare.gov website.

Hsiang was a USDS veteran of the Obama administration and worked on the HealthCare.gov rescue team. More recently, he helped the Biden administration with the launch of the Vaccines.gov website to help Americans find the COVID-19 vaccine. It left with the April departure of Google veteran Matt Cutts, who has led the service since 2017.

Big picture: The USDS team is stationed for critical tasks that require immediate attention, such as assistance at the southern border and assistance in the evacuation of Afghanistan. It also helps implement new programs such as those created by the American Rescue Plan.

USDS currently has the largest number of employees in the history of the program, which is about 200 people. “The pandemic is a catalyst for our collective perception of this truth and has mobilized people to step up and act.”

Yes, but: The job also happens outside the federal government. Civic Tech’s nonprofit Code for America announced on Wednesday the launch of GetCTC.org, a new tool that enables low-income Americans who do not have to file income taxes to obtain child tax credits.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced this week a new program, US Digital Corps, aimed at attracting software engineers, data scientists, and others to federal agencies for a two-year fellowship.

Unlike other federal technical departments, Digital Corps aims to hire technicians for government services at the beginning of their careers. The first group of 30 fellows is the Veterans Affairs Bureau, Medicare and Medicaid Service Center, and Consumer Finance Protection Agency.

What they say: “I understand that the government needs this kind of talent very much,” said Dave’s Benjak, director of technology transformation services at GSA, which oversees the digital corps. I am. “And one of the things we really got excited about was the participation of the next generation of technology leaders during this time.”

Flashback: The new digital corps is based on several government technical efforts, including USDS, which began during the Obama administration.

Launched by the White House in 2012, the Presidential Innovation Fellow Program is experienced for a one-year project-focused fellowship, including the launch of a website that provides information on telemedicine during a pandemic. Invite a technician to a federal agency. Named after the address of the GSA Building, a group of Presidential Innovation Fellows will help government agencies build and purchase high-tech products, including a refreshed Federal Election Commission website.

According to a GSA spokesperson, the Presidential Innovation Fellow has nearly doubled the program, which invited a cohort of 34 fellows to carry out a total of 64 programs.

According to the GSA, the 18th floor currently has 122 employees, with an additional 15 expected to be hired soon.

