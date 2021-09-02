Sony announces PlayStation showcase and promises to peep into the future of PS5





Sony has announced that it will hold a special PlayStation showcase on September 9th. The event will start at 10am ET / 1pm PT and will run for 40 minutes in what is being teased for the future of the PS5. Sony states that the showcase will include updates from PlayStation Studios and an introduction to the games that will be released after this holiday.

Sony may be ready to release a new PS5 system software update that is in beta testing. This update unlocks M.2 SSD support, includes improved PS5 dashboard UI and 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers.

Updates from PlayStation Studios and industry-leading developers give you a glimpse into the future of PS5. I’m looking forward to seeing you there!

Sony’s new PlayStation VR headset will not appear in the showcase, although there are plans for the next PS5. The next-generation PSVR was reportedly detailed at a recent developer summit, revealing that the headset is connected to the PS5 with a single cable. The headset also includes a high-resolution OLED display (2000 x 2040 pixels per eye) and an improved 110-degree field of view.

Sony still promises a lot of great PS5 games from developers of all sizes, and could see again the sequel to the Horizon Zero Dawn, which was recently postponed to February 18, 2022. I have. About GTA V’s next-generation patch and the final gameplay exclusive to Bethesdas Deathloop PS5, which will be available later this month.

The Verge covers the Sonys PlayStation Showcase, so stay tuned for the latest PS5 news.

