JBL has a number of new headphones and earphones that come with Flip6 speakers





Samsung-owned JBL will typically unveil a number of new products at the IFA trade show in Berlin. If the show is virtualized again, this year is no exception. JBL’s popular Flip Bluetooth speaker has been upgraded to the 6th generation Flip 6, but most other new products are all headphones, with a focus on true wireless earphones. Let’s see what JBL will bring this fall.

Portable Speaker JBL Flip 6 $ 130 (shipped in December) JBL

By design, it doesn’t seem to have changed much in JBL’s 6th generation, but according to JBL, the Flip 6 has a new “audio configuration” with dual passive radiators, a “powerful” racetrack woofer, and a separate tweeter. It is designed with. They mean a deeper and better sound and need to be kicked into the bass.

Main features of JBL Flip 6:

Dual Passive Radiator Race Track Woofer for Deep Bass Individual Tweeter for Improves High Frequency Expansion PartyBoost Compatible 12 Hours Playback Bluetooth 5.1IP67 Fully Waterproof and Dustproof Available colors include Graystone, River Teal, Ocean Blue, Midnight Includes Black, Squadron (a type of camouflage) JBL.

According to JBL, the “party” speaker duo Partybox 110 and Partybox 710 (see below) are a completely redesigned light show that offers more powerful sound, a new user interface and robust connectivity options. Is equipped with. It is also IPX4 drip-proof and more robust.

Main features of JBL PartyBox 110:

Angled back design for better sound projection 160 watt output 12 hours battery life Dynamic light show syncs to the beat of music Guitar and mic input IPX4 Drip-proof Bluetooth or USB input True wireless stereo: 2 Link wirelessly for even greater stereo sound JBL PartyBox App Control your party with your phone-switch tracks, customize light shows, and more JBL Partybox 710 $ 800 (shipped in November) JBL

This is one huge portable speaker that can output authentic sound at an impressive light show (JBL calls it “Epic”). Thankfully, the speakers have wheels. It requires an AC adapter and is not battery powered.

Main features of JBL PartyBox 710:

800 watt RMS output JBL Pro sound integrated wheel and handle light show synchronizes with music beats with color running strobe, 8 RGB animation diagrams, color projection light, star light, club light 2 2.75 inch low distortion tweeters IPX4 drip-proof guitar and microphone input Bluetooth or USB input One-touch True Wireless Stereo: Tap a button for stronger and deeper bass with two improved high-sensitivity 8-inch excursion drivers and an improved bass reflection port Wirelessly link the two for a huge stereo sound JBL PartyBox App Headphones JBL Reflect Flow Pro $ 180 (shipped November 14) JBL

JBL’s latest Reflect earphones feature active noise canceling, three microphones on each earphone, a waterproof design and stable battery life (up to 8 hours on a single charge, noise canceling on).

Main features of JBL Reflect Flow Pro:

Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient Qi Compatible Wireless Charging Up to 30 Hours Playback Time (10 + 20 for BT, 8 + 20 for ANC On) Speed ​​Charging (10 Minutes Charging = 1 Hour Playback Time) ) IP68 wave proof protection 6. 8mm driver offers JBL signature SoundSport fins for a secure fit to Google Voice Assistant via 6 mic technology, 2 beam forming mics, and a 3rd hotword activation for wind suppression on each earphone Direct access Bluetooth 5.0 Fast pair is enabled by Google Dual Connect + SyncCustomizable All Access Touch Controls Available in black when the JBL Headphones App launches, with other colors following JBL Tune 130NC $ 100 (shipped October 17) There is JBL

According to JBL, TheTune 230NC retains the “stylish” stick design of its predecessor, but the new silicone chip provides a safer fit and better bass performance.

Main features of JBL Tune 230NC:

Active noise canceling 40 hours playback time (10 + 30 hours for BT, 8 + 24 hours when ANC is on) Speed ​​charge (10 minutes charge = 1 hour playback time) IPX4 Water resistance and sweat resistance 5.8mm driver (with JBL Pure Bass) soundStick style design 4 mic technologies (2 mics in each bud) Voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistant Bluetooth 5.2 Smart enabled by Google Dual Connect + SyncTouch control Compatible with Ambient and Fast Pair JBL Headphones Available on Black, White and Blue JBL Tune130NC $ 100 (shipped October 17) JBL

The successor to the Tune 125 TWS adds active noise canceling and has similar specifications overall to the 230NC, but with a traditional bud design.

Main functions of JBL Tune 130NC:

Active noise canceling 40 hours playback time (10 + 30 hours for BT, 8 + 24 hours when ANC is on) Speed ​​charge (10 minutes charge = 1 hour playback time) IPX4 Water resistance and sweat resistance 10mm driver (with JBL Pure Bass sound) Bud-style design 4 mic technologies for crisp and clear calls (2 mics each) Hey Google and Alexa Bluetooth 5.2 built-in voice assistant Google DualConnect + SyncTouch control makes it smart Compatible with Ambient and Fast Pair JBL Headphones Available in Black, White and Blue JBL JR 460NC $ 80 (shipped in September) JBL

Designed for children, the JBL JR 460NC is the first in the JBL JR line to feature active noise canceling technology and features a volume limiter that maintains less than 85dB of sound. With just 2 hours of charging, the headphones can achieve up to 20 hours of playback time and have a built-in microphone for voice communication.

Main functions of JBL JR 460NC:

JBL Safe Sound Active Noise Canceling Built-in Microphone and Communication Up to 20 Hours Battery Life and Quick Charging Designed for Kids with Easy Control Detachable Audio Cable and Multipoint Connection Google Fast Pair JBL Endurance Race $ 80 (October 17) Daily shipment) JBL

A fitness model, endurance racing joins JBL’s endurance series, which includes runts, sprints, jumps, dives and peak buds.

Main features of JBL endurance racing:

True Wireless JBL Pure Bass Sound Twist Lock and Enhancer Technology Waterproof (IP67) 10 hours on a single charge, 2 additional charges on the case 10 minutes fast charging Available in Touch Control Black Surrounding recognition mode 3 eartip sizes Sturdy Charging Case JBL Quantum350 Gaming Headphones $ 100 (shipped in September) JBL

The latest gaming headphones in the Quantum series, the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset is optimized for PC or PlayStation gamers via a 2.4G wireless USB dongle and wired using the included USB-C cable. It can also be used in mode. The headset is also compatible with the JBL Quantum Engine PC software, which allows you to customize EQ, side tones, microphones and more.

Main features of JBL Quantum 350:

Game Grade Lossless 2.4G Wireless Connection via USB Wireless Dongle 40mm Driver with JBL Quantum Sound Signature and JBL Quantum Surround Voice 22 Hours Rechargeable Battery with Full Customization JBL Quantum Engine PC Software Speed ​​Charge for 5 Minutes 1 Hour Lightweight and durable construction with playback PU wrap memory foam ear cushions Discord certified and works with Skype and TeamSpeak

