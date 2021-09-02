WhatsApp has been fined € 225 million by Ireland for privacy





WhatsApp to Sue "Disproportionate" Fines

Dublin, September 2 (Reuters)-Facebook (FB.O) WhatsApp regulates Irish data protection on Thursday after EU privacy watchdogs pressure Ireland to raise penalties for corporate privacy breaches Authorities have imposed a record fine of € 225 million ($ 266 million).

WhatsApp said the fines are “totally imbalanced” and attractive. Still, the Irish fine is significantly less than the record € 886.6 million fine paid to Amazon by the Luxembourg privacy agency in July.read more

Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who used Facebook in several privacy proceedings, said the initial fine was € 50 million.

Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC), Facebook’s leading data privacy regulator in the European Union, addressed issues related to whether WhatsApp complies with EU data rules on transparency in 2018.

“This includes information provided to data subjects regarding the processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies,” an Irish regulatory agency said in a statement.

In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson addressed issues related to the policy implemented in 2018, and the company provided comprehensive information.

“I disagree with today’s decision on transparency that I provided to people in 2018, and the penalties are completely imbalanced,” a spokesman said.

The European Data Protection Commission, the EU’s privacy watchdog, made several points to an Irish agency in July, taking too long to decide on a case involving a tech giant and fined enough for the breach. He said he had dealt with criticism from his peers that he did not impose.

He said the WhatsApp fine should take into account Facebook sales and the company should be given three months instead of six months to comply.

Ulrich Kerber, Germany’s Federal Commission on Data Protection and Freedom of Information, said Europe’s groundbreaking privacy regulations, known as the GDPR, were otherwise emerged by the chief regulators of some high-tech giants. He said he was finally showing his teeth.

“It’s important now that many other unresolved proceedings on WhatsApp in Ireland are finally finalized, allowing us to take a faster and longer step towards a unified enforcement of data protection legislation in Europe.” He told Reuters.

Data regulators in eight other European countries have triggered a dispute resolution mechanism after Ireland shared a tentative decision in connection with a WhatsApp investigation launched in December 2018.

Irish regulators announced at a meeting of the European Data Protection Commission in July “clear instructions requiring revaluation and increase of proposed fines based on many factors including DPC”. Stated.

“Following this reassessment, DPC has fined WhatsApp € 225 million,” it said.

Irish regulators have also rebuked and ordered WhatsApp to make its actions compliant by taking a “specific set of corrective actions.”

As of the end of last year, Irish regulators have made 14 major inquiries to Facebook and its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram.

Schrems said he would closely monitor the company’s complaints.

“The proceedings are expected to take place in Irish courts for years, and the DPC was forced to make such a decision by a colleague in the EU, so it is the court’s active defense of this decision. It’s interesting. EDP B “.

($ 1 = 0.8444 euros)

Report by Conor Humphries and Graham Fahy, additional report by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Doug Busvine in Berlin.Edited by David Clark and Bernadette Baum

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

