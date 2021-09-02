The next PS5 showcase for PlayStation is September 9th





Image: Sony

Sony announced today on its PlayStation Blog that it will give a better picture of the future outlook for the PS5 at the showcase on September 9th.

The PS5 showcase runs in about 40 minutes and includes updates from various PlayStation Studios for games released after this holiday. The PlayStation Blog emphasized that the showcase will not contain information about Sony’s upcoming PS5 VR headset, but we will interview the developers after the show and elaborate on some of the announcements.

Showcase news comes after a relatively quiet summer from the PlayStation. Sony didn’t host its own big live stream or effectively appear in third-party events like E3. Except for the temporary announcements of PS5 ports such as Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding Directors Cuts, what I heard most was last week when Guerrilla Games appeared on Gamescom, delaying the Horizon Forbidden West until February 2022. It’s time to check.

Image: Sony

As a result, the PS5’s first-party release calendar is a bit brighter for the fall for the holiday season. After the time console-only Death Loop launches next month, the cross-generation action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits has arrived, with few other cross-platform blockbusters like Battlefield 2042 and Guardians of the Galaxy.

G / O media may receive fees

The next untitled God of War game that everyone took to call the God of War: Ragnarok was previously teased for its 2021 release, but has been postponed. Many other games also slipped until 2022 due to the complexity of the work in progress due to the pandemic.

PS5 got off to a strong start this year with Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Hopefully there are still one or two surprises to finish 2021. The September 9th showcase will start at 4pm ET on YouTube and Twitch.

