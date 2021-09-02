Chemonics International and EPRI work together to drive clean energy innovation around the world





Washington, September 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Chemonics International and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) bring together decades of international development expertise and technical know-how to advance the technological solutions that underpin the clean energy transition. A formal agreement has been reached.

(PRNewsfoto / Chemonics International)

Under this agreement, the organization will immediately begin work on the recently awarded USAID Sri Lanka Energy Program. The program transforms Sri Lanka’s power sector into a market-based, safe, reliable and sustainable system by mobilizing investment to introduce advanced technology, increasing flexibility and increasing competitiveness. To support.

The agreement puts Chemonics and EPRI in a position to assist countries in transitioning to a cleaner, more reliable and more affordable integrated energy sector. These organizations plan to exchange expertise to modernize electrical systems in emerging markets to meet the critical needs of the world.

Matthew Mendis, managing director of Chemonics’ energy team, commented on his unique collaboration: We look forward to working with EPRI to help countries around the world move to clean energy solutions. “

Rob Chapman, Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions at EPRI, said: , We are in a better position to help emerging economies overcome various energy challenges. “

The organization’s focus extends to a variety of new and existing energy technologies such as renewable energy, power management and distribution systems, energy storage, energy and building efficiency improvements, and transportation electrification.

The story continues

EPRI, one of the world’s leading independent non-profit energy R & D organizations, serves its public purpose by working with more than 450 companies in 45 countries.

Founded in 1975, Chemonics is a global development company with operations in more than 150 countries across all sectors of development, designing projects to address complex issues with an interdisciplinary approach.

Requests for comments and interviews can be sent to Jane Gotiangco, Director of Strategic Communications at Chemonics International.

About Chemonics: Since its inception in 1975, Chemonics has helped clients, partners and beneficiaries tackle the world’s most difficult development challenges in more than 150 countries. We work with key stakeholders to help build reliable supply chains with data and end-to-end visibility, apply innovative technologies and technologies, and apply global supplies. We will extend the reach of the chain to the ends of the world and ensure sustainable systems that improve lives around the world.

About EPRI: Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development on the generation, supply and use of electricity for the public good. An independent non-profit organization, EPRI brings together scientists, engineers, academia and industry experts to tackle power challenges such as reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members make up more than 90% of the electricity generated and supplied in the United States, with international participation in 45 countries. EPRI’s main offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, California. Charlotte, NC; Knoxville, Tennessee; Lenox, Massachusetts.

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemonics-international-and-epri-collaborate-to-drive-clean-energy-innovation -around-the-world-301368535.html

Source Chemonics International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/chemonics-international-epri-collaborate-drive-143900594.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos