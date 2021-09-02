Google warns 2 billion Chrome users





Not only does Google Chrome dominate the web browser market with well over 2 billion users worldwide, the Chromium core runs a large number of browser choices. All of this made Chrome the number one target for hackers, and Google issued its fifth emergency upgrade warning in two months.

Google warned users about five new “high” security risks in Chrome

Details of Light Rocket FORBES via Getty Images Google reveals seven “high” level security flaws in Chrome By Gordon Kelly

In a new blog post, Google uncovered five new and highly rated security threats in Chrome, revealing that the vulnerability affects Chrome users on all major operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux). ..

As a standard practice, Google gives very little about defects. The strategy is to limit the spread of these vulnerabilities to hackers and buy time for users to protect themselves. As a result, this is what every Chrome user has to do now:

High CVE-2021-30606: Used after release with Blink. Reported by Nan Wang High CVE-2021-30607: Used after release with permissions. Reported by Weipeng Jiang High CVE-2021-30608: Use it for free on web sharing. Reported by Viettel Cyber ​​Security High CVE-2021-30609: Sign in and use for free. Reported by raven High CVE-2021-30610: Used after release with Extensions API. Report by Vivaldi

Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability related to incorrect use of dynamic memory during program operations. If you do not clear the pointer to memory after the program is freed, hackers can use this error to exploit the program. Last month, Chrome discovered four more highly rated UAF flaws. Chrome has also had eight zero-day hacks (a vulnerability that hackers knew before fixing it) so far this year.

To protect yourself from these new threats, all Chrome users[設定]>[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]You need to go to. If your Linux, macOS, and Windows browser versions show 93.0.4577.63 or higher, it’s safe. If not,[バージョン情報]The screen will prompt you to refresh and restart your browser. This should be done immediately.

Google deserves a lot of praise for its speed of continuing to provide fixes for attacks on Chrome, but this is only half the solution. The other half relies on 2.65 billion Chrome users refreshing and restarting their browsers.

Attacks on Chrome continue to grow as their market position grows, making it more important than ever to keep your browser up-to-date. Check it out now.

