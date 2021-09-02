EBU Technology & Innovation-tech-i 49: T & I Award 2021 SR Public Service Algorithm Story





The September 2021 issue of tech-i Magazine is now available. The cover page features “News Values” from Sveriges Radio, the core team behind this year’s EBU Technology & Innovation Award-winning project. The whole picture of the project is told by Olle Zachrison, SR’s Chief Strategy Officer for Digital News.

“The word” algorithm “both inside and outside the media company has negative implications, especially with respect to free speech and independent journalism. The term relates to commercial-driven technology products that run without human intervention to maximize clicks and profits. “”

The magazine also contains articles about each of the other three finalist projects for the 2021 T & I Awards (two from the BBC and one from Rai). Elsewhere, there are updates on two European projects, GAIA-X and 5G-RECORDS, where EBU is active on behalf of its members. Opinion piece from Rai CTO Stefano Ciccotti. New guidance on radio loudness. A report on an innovative new EBU-led digital news tool that benefits both journalists and readers. Antonio Arcidiacono, who writes about the latter, believes that this project has helped show a sustainable path to PSM innovation and growth.

“It’s clear that EBU members need to outsource services to both major tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, as well as external companies from traditional media technology vendors, but by building together, they can. You can establish a common position to strengthen your ability to influence. Guarantee compatibility between your company and your supplier. “

Inside No. 49 Recipes that work – let’s use it! – Antonio Arcidiacono on the benefits of building together Change the way Europeans find news – European perspectives offered to visitors to EBU member sites Loud about loudness for the benefit of radio listeners – EBU Created new guidelines for loudness and radio EBU Join GAIA-X to facilitate PSM cloud adoption in Europe – How media can benefit from new European initiatives 5G- RECORDS: Making 5G Work for Storytellers – The 5G-RECORDS Project is Working on 5G Production Use Cases EBU Member Ways Metadata Details – Of the Project from This Year’s Metadata Developer Network Workshop Choice Unique Public Service Journalism-Promoting Algorithms – Sveriges Radio News Value Project Wins 2021 EBU T & I Award Adaptation, Invention, Evolution – News Tools for Pandemics – 2021 EBU T & I UK BBC Award Runner Up Project RaiVirtual LIS: Sign Language Application Avatar – 2021 EBU T & I Rye Award Runner Up Project in Italy BBC Radio New Home, Music, Podcast – 2021 UK BBC EBUT & I Award Runner Up Project Understanding the Carbon Impact of Video Streaming – Important new research from Carbon Trust and DIMPACT In my opinion: Why IP networks and data management are top priorities – Rai’s Chief Technical Officer, Stefano Ciccotti Partner Profile: 5G-MAG – Media Production A key player in the new 5G-based ecosystem for delivery and delivery 2020: A record year for digital media – the latest research by EBU Media Intelligence Services in the limelight: Stephan Heimbecher – Technology and Production Department, Consultants, SWR EBU Business Concept Model – Poster based on the work of the EBU Functional Map Group

—

Download tech-i No. 49 (PDF).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.ebu.ch/news/2021/09/tech-i-49-ti-award-2021–the-story-of-srs-public-service-algorithm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos