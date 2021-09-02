FUJIFILM announces the cheapest medium format camera ever





Today is Fujifilm’s September X Summit event, where the company announced a number of new hardware, including several cameras and lenses for both GFX and X systems. Leading the way is the company’s latest medium format camera, the new GFX 50S II. More importantly, for $ 3,999 on the console alone, Fujifilms is the cheapest way to make a GFX system ever. For comparison, the GFX 100S is priced at $ 5,999 and the GFX 50S is priced at $ 5,499. Therefore, falling below $ 4,000 can have significant implications for the lineup.

The GFX 50S II features a 51.4 megapixel sensor, 1.7x the full-frame camera, 5-axis in-body image stabilization suitable for 6.5 stops, improved autofocus (compared to the 50S), and a body. It is the same size as the GFX100S. At 1.98 pounds, it’s pretty compact for all the advanced photography power it uses.

By installing IBIS, Fujifilm has been able to afford to shoot with a handheld rather than leaving the GFX 50S II attached to a tripod, giving a new opportunity to use conventional medium format digital cameras. It says it will bring. However, one of the trade-offs with this sensor is that it relies on contrast detection autofocus rather than the more sophisticated phase detection approach on the GFX 100S and many other Fujifilm cameras.

The GFX 50S II body is almost the same as the GFX 100S.Image: Fujifilm

The body style is similar to the GFX100S, so the same is true for the camera dials and controls. These are basically the same for the two. Carried over is a DSLR-style PASM dial and a 1.8-inch monochrome display on the top that can be used to display other settings and selected parameters. The main 3.2-inch LCD tilts in three directions for high-angle and low-angle shooting.

The GFX 50S II offers 19 Fujifilm film simulations, including the nostalgic negatives that debuted on the GFX 100S, and a pixel-shifted multi-shot mode that combines 16 RAW images into an ultra-high resolution 200MP DNG file. Fujifilm will also sell the camera as a kit with a GF 35-70mm f / 4.5-5.6 WR lens for $ 4,499. It will be released in late October.

The X-T30 II is a camera very similar to its predecessor.Image: Fujifilm

Fujifilm is also announcing the new X-T30 II. This is a much more modest update than the original and primarily offers the benefits of updated firmware and software features. It also features additional memory (to improve performance) and a high resolution 1.68 million dot LCD compared to the 1.04 Mdot X-T30. It still uses the same 26.4 megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor and no, it doesn’t throw IBIS or anything unexpected. Again, the most important upgrade is the X-T30II speeding up with firmware and film simulations. Fujifilm did not even issue a standalone press release for this camera. The X-T30 II is sold for $ 899 only, without a battery charger.

For the company’s latest glass, the new lenses include the aforementioned GF 35-70mm f / 4.5-5.6 WR. This explains that Fujifilm is the perfect gateway to the details, depth of field, and other benefits of medium format cameras. It will go on sale in November for $ 999.95.

The new Fujinon XF33mmf / 1.4 lens mounted on the X-T4 body.

However, there are also some exciting lens additions to the X-series. FUJIFILM has announced two new f / 1.4 primes. The XF33mm R LM WR is weatherproof and heralds a new era of optical brilliance and performance for X-series cameras and lenses. Fujifilm considers this a perfect all-purpose lens, as it corresponds to 50mm in the 35mm film format. The 15-element lens is 2.89 inches and weighs 13 pieces. It will go on sale in October for $ 799.95.

Don’t forget the XF23mm R LM WR. This weatherable lens is in a good position for discerning streets, weddings, editorials and documentary photographers. Today, there is also a minimum focal length closer than 19 centimeters. Curiously, Fujifilm says it is designed to support the prospective future camera sensors that offer even higher resolutions. Specifically, it can solve sensors up to 40 megapixels. It will go on sale in November for $ 899.

