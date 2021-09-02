Big Brain Academy Four Switch is the Super Smash Bros. of the Mind





Big Brain Academy is back. This time, it is for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo released a new trailer for the Big Brain Academy on Thursday morning. A family of four are facing each other in a wit battle. The third game in the Big Brain Academy series hits Switch on December 3rd and runs $ 29.99 for families only.

Nintendo describes Brain vs. Brain as a party game. This allows players to play against family and friends in games that fall into five standardized test categories: identification, memory, analysis, calculation, and visualization. When playing multiplayer, players can also adjust their academic level individually, allowing children to play against their parents.

However, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is also a single player game. Players can drill daily to sharpen their minds before confronting other players directly. The trailer also shows two siblings using the same switch in portable mode, thanks to the touch screen.

At Big Brain Academy, you can not only fight with your family in the brain, but also download data from other players and fight ghosts on your own system.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is the first Switch hit game in the series, but Nintendo launched Brain Age for Switch in 2019, but didn’t release it in North America.

