Partnership with Boomerang Ventures to Strengthen Purdue University Start-ups and Bring Healthcare Innovation to Market faster





West Lafayette, Indianapolis, Indianapolis-Thanks to the new partnership, Purdue University’s impact on life around the world could be even greater.

The agreement between the venture studio and the fund Boomerang Ventures, Purdue Foundry, and Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization will support Purdue-related healthcare startups and the development of healthcare-related intellectual property.

Purdue Foundry and OTC provide Boomerang with a list of startups and intellectual property, and Boomerang scrutinizes the list to determine which ones seem most promising.

Oscar Morales, founder and managing partner of Indianapolis-based Boomerang, said that healthcare venture studios work with founders, universities, healthcare systems and entrepreneurial ecosystems to turn promising ideas into enterprises. Said to build.

“Purdue University stands out in Indiana and the Midwest thanks to the Faculty of Engineering and the Cranato Graduate School of Business. The Purdue Foundry and Purdue Research Foundation have been active in life science innovation for years,” Morales said. Mr. says. “This partnership is a great way to gain access to new technologies and increase opportunities for new healthcare innovations.”

Wade Lange, Chief Entrepreneur of Purdue Foundry, said commercializing intellectual property to solve medical problems is a team sport. He said boomerang’s complementary skills, including product development and marketing, need to be added to the deep technical expertise of Purdue University scientists in healthcare.

“Boomerang brings an impressive team of experienced professionals familiar with areas such as product development, sales and marketing, teaming up with Purdue University researchers to bring those big ideas to market.” Said Lange.

Boomerang Chief Innovation Officer Audrey Beckman said the company is excited about the synergistic opportunities that the partnership represents.

“We’ve already seen strong life sciences intellectual property coming from Purdue University innovators and entrepreneurs,” says Beckman. “Oscar Morales has a long-standing business relationship with the leaders of Purdue Foundry and the Purdue Research Foundation and is teaching an introduction to entrepreneurship this fall. Boomerang Venture Studio originates from Purdue University through this new partnership. We look forward to continuing to evaluate the Healthcare IP that has been awarded. “

About Purdue Foundry

Purdue Foundry is an entrepreneurial and commercial hub whose professionals help Purdue innovators create startups. Purdue Foundry is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation. The foundation received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award from the Association of Public Universities and Land Licensed Universities. Contact Purdue Foundry at [email protected]

About Purdue University Department of Technology and Commercialization

The Purdue Research Foundation’s Technology Commercialization Office operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among the major research universities in the United States. The services provided by this office support Purdue University’s economic development initiatives and benefit Purdue’s academic activities through the commercialization, licensing and protection of Purdue. intellectual property. The office has recently moved to a convergence center for innovation and collaboration in the Discovery Park area adjacent to the Padhu campus. In fiscal 2020, the office reported 225 signed technologies, 408 disclosures received, and 148 transactions finalized with 180 issued US patents. This office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which won the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Awards from the Association of Public Universities and Land Licensed Universities. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue the third-largest in the nation for startup creation and the top 20 patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation established to promote Purdue University’s mission. For more information, please contact [email protected]

About boomerang

Through venture funds and studios, Boomerang Ventures is committed to helping solve the most pressing healthcare challenges facing the world today and improving the quality of life for all. We do this by building, launching and funding new healthcare and life sciences companies with disruptive technologies and processes aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing care costs. I will do it.

Writer: Steve Martin, sgmartin @ prf.org

Source: Wade Lange, walange @ prf.org

Oscar Morales, oscar @ boomerang.vc

Audrey Beckman, audrey @ boomerang.vc

