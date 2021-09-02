Google confirms audio issues with Pixel Buds A series, updates in the middle





The Google Pixel Buds A series will receive updates shortly.

Janhoi McGregor

Google is rolling out updates to the Pixel Buds A series that promise to fix the loudest issues that some users are experiencing.

A Google representative posted on the Corporate Support Forum that a new firmware update (version 233) will be available in the next 10 days. This update, along with other bugs, fixes an issue where the maximum volume is low.

Since its launch, several users have complained that the earphones aren’t loud enough on Google Forums and Reddit. The latest one was posted on social networks 2 days ago. In June, a workaround was discovered, including disabling the absolute volume setting in the Android developer options. However, the official fix seems to be in progress.

Google does not elaborate on other bug fixes and stability updates included in the 233 update. It also did not respond to requests for information about future updates, which can result in disconnections. A handful of owners claim in product forums that sprouts are usually cut off when they are outdoors. I think the promised stability fix is ​​related to this.

On the whole, the Pixel Buds A-series doesn’t seem to suffer from the same level of connectivity issues as the Pixel Buds 2, despite complaints. When the 2020 sprout came out, hundreds of users detailed the issue on the support forum, Reddit, and contacted me directly about the repeated cutting of earphones when streaming content.

Eventually some fixes were released, fixing the issue or at least making it more manageable for almost every user I talked to. Some people complain about A-series connectivity issues, but the amount of complaints seems to be small. Google’s first description of the Pixel Buds cutout was Bluetooth interference. This was fixed in the A series by connecting both buds to the phone, but in the 2020 model only one bud is connected and the signal is relayed to the other bud.

If you’re thinking of getting Google budget headphones, check out my review here and see my Galaxy Bad Pro review here. If you have problems with Pixel Buds, please contact us using the link below.

