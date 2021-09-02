Pokemon Go Creators Niantic apologizes for recent controversy





Image: Niantic

In June, Niantic announced that it intends to cancel some of the Pokemon Goth measures taken to make the game safer to play in the midst of a pandemic. At the beginning of August, they surprised everyone by going through it. And despite the fuss, we reduced the main distance from 80 meters to 40 meters. Three weeks later, they finally retreated and now make a surprisingly candid statement about how badly they messed it all up.

Niantic has plenty of room for growth when it comes to communicating with players. This is due to a statement by Steve Wang, Executive Producer of POGO. A refreshing, candid and honest comment in an industry that is far more likely to be obfuscated by companies about improving the synergies between developers and players and what they are doing.

I admit I was pretty skeptical when Niantic announced that it would set up a task force in response to offending the players this summer. They decided to cut the in-game interaction distance in half in the United States and New Zealand because the Covid Delta variant was causing a deadly new spike in both countries. It was clearly stupid, didn’t seem to need a circle of friendship, and was less credible to recognize it.

But if the result is such candidness, it seems to be a positive result for the player. First, Niantic revealed that the 80m interaction distance between Pokestop and Jim made Pokemon Go a better game and finally realized that it would stay around the world. Second, they put on board what they absolutely terrible in listening to and communicating with their player base.

At 80 meters, the king is very clear:

We understand that the increased interaction distance of 80 meters has been a welcome benefit for many players, as evidenced by community feedback. As announced last week, 80 meters (not 40 meters) will be the basic interaction radius for PokStops and Gyms around the world.

G / O media may receive fees

This is great news, and to be honest, it’s amazing that somehow it wasn’t adopted more than a year ago when it was loudly spoken by everyone playing the game. But it’s like hopefully improving in other parts of this confession:

We need to communicate and engage more with our trainers. We appreciate your understanding and understanding.

Recognizing that there are many ways we can improve, the Wangs statement first shows three. Starting in October, we will publish a developer diary every other month to share the latest game priorities, events and features.

After that, they plan to continue what is called the Task Force and have regular conversations with community leaders to continue the dialogue that began this month.

Finally, for now, there is a pledge to improve the page of known issues in laughing and horrifying games so far. Think about the problems you know about the game. It’s not there. However, Wang says it will prioritize clarifying the status of existing bugs in trainers.

The post waffles a bit about how important it is for Pokemon Go to get people out and walk and discover interesting places. If you can’t get to the nearest gym from home, it has nothing to do with your chances of spending money on a remote raid pass.

We also recognize that each country is not well equipped to effectively tailor the experience, so changes to the game will be global in the future. Again, this is happily honest. The closing statement is as follows:

The lack of communication about the radius of interaction between PokStop and Gym was not handled well on our part. This was a great learning experience on how to better interact with moving players.

So it deserves praise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/niantic-gets-surprisingly-frank-about-their-failings-wi-1847606354 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos