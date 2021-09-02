Next-generation releases could be delayed, even though 65% of CDPRs are still working on Cyberpunk 2077





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Yesterday, CDPR reported revenue. This is because Cyberpunk 2077’s sales began to increase after all fixes and a return to the PlayStation store, but operating profit declined, partly due to the ongoing cost of working on the game. is showing.

But beyond that, if there was a moment when fans felt they would finally get an answer about the status of the next generation version of the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it was this report. There was news, but it wasn’t promising.

Similar to Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to still release the game in late 2021, said Michael Nowakowski, SVP of Business Development. However, the development process is underway as well, and we cannot be completely confident that the release schedule will not change.

The goal is now in late 2021, but I’ve heard such languages ​​many times, and even games that weren’t as developmentally problematic as cyberpunk usually miss those goals. So, despite being listed on the two roadmaps for the past year, I don’t think the next generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in 2021. And if Cyberpunk was released last December and fell in 2022, it would be more than a year without the release of the next generation version.

This is not surprising from CDPR on cyberpunk, a project full of delays and deadlines. The free DLC was planned to be rolled out in early 2021, but with a fix, only last month’s release will be launched. And launching means you’ve got two new jackets and a car.

Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

The wild thing is that CDPR isn’t just about moving to a new project and leaving a skeleton crew on Cyberpunk 2077. The presentation also included information that about 40% of the company is working on base games, bugs, fixes, updates, and next-generation versions. Another 25% are working on the first 2022 expansion of the game (again, it doesn’t have that date). So, about 65% of companies are still working on games with some ability, which is a bit down from its launch a year ago. Nevertheless.

There’s no sign of what’s going to take so long in the next-generation version of the game, but cyberpunk quietly updates a large section of the backend, radically transforming much of the game at the base level. I am. This doesn’t generate a lot of meaningful changes to the game itself, but it works better and quality of life updates are incredibly sparse, forgetting the DLC. Perhaps CDPR wants to use the next generation release of the game as a kind of grand renewal. To be honest, given how crowded autumn is, it might be better to do it sometime in 2022 rather than drowning completely. There are many new AAA releases.

CDPR hasn’t given up on Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s clear that this is one of the most unfinished major releases on the market. Therefore, we have been trying to fix it non-stop in a solid year since its launch.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/09/02/despite-65-of-cdpr-still-working-on-cyberpunk-2077-next-gen-release-may-be-delayed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos