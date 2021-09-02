A new food technology hub in the north to drive Israeli innovation, said key investors





Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) founder and executive chairman, Israeli entrepreneur and investor, Eler Margarit, is a town in northern Israel that focuses on the advancement of Israeli food technology. Opened a new Innovation Center in Israel.

The center’s inauguration event, called Margarit Startup City Galil, will feature senior Israeli officials, diplomats, business leaders, members of the Israeli high-tech ecosystem, investor groups, and representatives of multinational organizations such as Cisco and Deloitte. I participated. According to the announcement, the Luzat Group will be a strategic partner.

Academic research institutes such as the Telhai Academic College, the Migal Institute, and the Regional Research and Development Center of the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology in the Galilea region will also operate in the new Food Technology Center, as well as in dozens of food and agriculture. Related technology companies, local governments, community organizations.

Margarit, a former Labor Party MK, said the center has positioned Israel as an international hub for food technology and will create thousands of jobs in the region over the next few years.

“Food technology is the next cyber[security], And I believe Israel is becoming a superpower in this area, Margarit said in his speech Thursday.

“We are creating an economic growth engine that will change the lives of young people and families. Like in the heart of the country, we have 30,000 high-paying tech jobs and 70,000 auxiliary jobs. And because today’s students are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, this is all done with local schools as part of the process of building an incredibly groundbreaking economy.

According to the announcement, Margarit Startup City Galil is trying to address some of the world’s most pressing problems, including global warming, food supply threats, droughts and lack of health foods.

JVP founder Erel Margalit speaks to the crowd on Thursday, September 2, 2021 with the opening of a new food technology innovation center in Kiriyat Schmona. (Ofer Freiman)

At the event, 14 Israeli companies unveiled their technology, including Innovo Pro, a developer of chickpea protein-based foods in various categories, including dairy and meat substitutes. Hargol Foodtech, an Israeli startup that has developed a farm system for sustainable grasshopper protein production. Green Eye leverages artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques to improve pest control. Blue Tree, the developer of sugar-reducing technology.

Margarit Startup City Galil is Margarit’s fourth innovation center, following the high-tech centers in Jerusalem, the Cybersecurity Technology Centers in Beer Sheva and New York, and the Digital Health Center in Haifa. The JVP is also discussing the opening of innovation centers in Paris and Dubai.

JVP Erel Margalit opened a new Food Technology Innovation Center in Kiriyat Schmona on Thursday, September 2, 2021. (OferFreiman)

This model is based on linking technology and business entrepreneurship with social and cultural entrepreneurship and eliciting partnerships between different players in a particular region.

Founded in 1993, JVP has raised $ 1.5 billion in nine funds and invested in more than 150 startups, 12 of which are going public on the Nasdaq.

