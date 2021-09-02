Facebook WhatsApp Fined for Violation of EU Data Privacy Law





Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service represents a major test of Europe’s ability to enforce its groundbreaking data privacy legislation, saying it wasn’t transparent about how to use data collected from people on the service. , Was fined about $ 270 million by Irish authorities on Thursday.

The decision on page 265 is the first major decision against Facebook under the European Union’s Extensive General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a three-year-old law that many have criticized for not being properly enforced. is. Irish regulators said WhatsApp is not clear to users about how data is shared with other Facebook properties such as the main social network and Instagram.

WhatsApp said it would appeal the decision by setting what is expected to be a long-term court battle.

The GDPR was known as the world’s most comprehensive data privacy law when it was enacted and was endorsed in other parts of the world as a model to counter the data holding practices of Facebook, Google and other Internet giants. .. However, the law imposes few fines and penalties, and many say they are not fulfilling their promises.

Irish regulators are at the center of the debate. Under the law, companies must be regulated by countries headquartered in Europe. The European offices of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, and many other companies are based in Ireland due to their low corporate tax rates and other benefits.

But it put a lot of pressure on the Irish Data Protection Commission. The Irish Data Protection Commission is a underfunded and criticized body responsible for enforcing innovative and complex data protection legislation against some of the world’s largest companies.

In July, a member of the Irish Parliament issued a bitter report, stating that Irish regulators did not adequately protect the basic rights of citizens due to lack of enforcement.

The enforcement of the GDPR on Big Tech has been paralyzed by the failure of Ireland’s offering, said Johnny Ryan, a privacy activist and senior researcher at the Irish Citizens’ Freedom Council.

The challenge of implementing the GDPR is being carefully watched as European Union officials are discussing new regulations in other areas of the technology industry, such as stricter antitrust laws and content moderation policies. Critics argue that the GDPR shows that the European Union has drafted strong digital policies, but is struggling to enact them well.

The € 225 million fine, which is part of Facebook’s annual profit, was the largest fine issued by Irish regulators to tech giants under the law. In December Ireland fined Twitter € 450,000 in connection with a data breach. According to the ruling, WhatsApp does not fulfill its obligation of transparency to explicitly disclose how data from users will be used by Facebook for other services.

This decision requires WhatsApp to update its privacy policy and make other changes to make people more aware of how the data will be used.

The WhatsApp proceedings have sparked considerable debate among European Union countries over the appropriate level of enforcement under regional data protection regulations. Officials from other countries in the 27-country block have criticized Ireland for not acting faster on large technology platforms.

Other countries urged Ireland to raise the originally proposed fine, which was set at a maximum of € 50 million. The amount was raised to € 225 million after other national regulators used a board created by law to coordinate enforcement, arbitrate disputes and demand greater fines.

Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems, who has filed several complaints with Irish authorities against Facebook, welcomed Thursday’s decision, but said the data protection commission’s fines were still too low. The GDPR fines up to 4% of global revenue. He said there were many other cases waiting to be addressed.

This shows that the DPC is still very dysfunctional, said Schrems, who now runs a privacy advocacy group called Noyb.

WhatsApp, purchased by Facebook in 2014, criticized Ireland’s decision for a more comprehensive update to its privacy policy.

WhatsApp is committed to providing secure and private services, WhatsApp spokesman Joshua Breckman said in a statement. We strive to make the information we provide transparent and comprehensive, and we will continue to do so. I disagree with today’s decision on transparency that I made to people in 2018, and the penalties are completely imbalanced.

Other tech companies are also subject to the GDPR, but critics say the punishment is relatively small and unlikely to make a meaningful change in behavior.

In July, Amazon was fined nearly € 750 million for violations related to advertising practices by Luxembourg’s privacy regulators. In 2019, Google was fined € 50 million by French authorities for failing to obtain proper permission from the use of certain online ads.

