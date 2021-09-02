Google Search, Maps and Assistants now provide details on availability, dosage and cost of COVID-19 vaccine in India





Google Search, Maps, and Assistants now display useful information about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. Since March, Google has been exhibiting the COVID-19 Vaccination Center in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Google Maps and the Google Assistant can now get information such as slot availability, estimated prices, and dosage information. This allows you to easily access information and get vaccinated early without having to log in to the CoWIN platform.

Google shared that more detailed information will be available to them when people search for vaccine centers with either Google Search, Maps, or Voice Assistant. They can find out about the availability of COVID-19 vaccine slots at each center, the doses offered at the center, whether the vaccine is paid or free, and a link to the CoWIN website for booking. Users in India can search in eight languages ​​and English, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Google says it is getting real-time data from the CoWIN API and will continue to work closely with the CoWIN team to add vaccination centers to databases across India.

Hema Budaraju, director of Google Search, continues to manage the lives around him in search of pandemic-related information, so he continues to find and share reliable and timely information across the platform. ..

Last week, at a virtual Google for India event, search giants launched an updated Google Safety Center in eight Indian languages ​​to showcase an online safety-focused program called Be Internet Awesome for kids. The updated Google Safety Center is a single destination aimed at educating users about digital safety so they can protect their accounts. Similarly, the Be Internet Awesome program was launched in English and Hindi to help Indian children, families and educators learn the basics of online safety.

