ESPN Launches ESPN Edge Innovation Center





ESPN, Connecticut, has launched the ESPN Edge Innovation Center. The center is a fan of new technologies such as 5G, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR / VR), and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) experiencing sports in collaboration with other technology leaders.

The ESPN Edge Innovation Center includes key partnerships in the technologies, consulting, connectivity and hardware categories.

As part of that effort, ESPN will work with the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) technology team and ESPN Edge Founding Partners Accenture, Microsoft and Verizon.

Accenture, Microsoft and Verizon each bring their own expertise and technology to ESPN Edge, and ESPN and DMED help partners explore the adaptation and development of new technologies to meet the needs of sports media.

Mark L. Walker, Senior Vice President of Content Business Development and Innovation, said: , ESPN. “By combining the strengths of our founding partners Accenture, Microsoft and Verizon with the technical expertise of The Walt Disney Company, ESPN Edge explores new technologies and provides sports fans around the world with an innovative first. You will be at the forefront of how to continue. “

With respect to ESPN Edge Founding Partners, Accenture and ESPN have formed an Innovation Lab, where the two teams will work together to imagine, explore, conceive and prototype future sports entertainment experiences and production capabilities using new technologies.

ESPN has selected Accenture as its innovation and founding consulting partner. This is due to the ability to visualize and create game-changing fan experiences.

ESPN and Microsoft are working together to find innovative cloud-based solutions to deliver the best content and services when customers want them, they said.

Using Microsoft’s cloud platform and digital technologies such as automation, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, companies seek fan involvement with a focus on personalization and accessibility. Microsoft productivity tools and low-code / no-code capabilities also help improve speed and efficiency.

Through this collaboration, Microsoft Azure will also become ESPN Edges’ leading innovation cloud platform.

The Verizon-ESPN partnership focuses on creating new experiences that leverage Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), which are currently available in some of the more than 70 cities.

The two companies are exploring how large-scale 5G bandwidth, low latency, and ultra-fast can enable an interactive and immersive next-generation sports fan experience.

5G and MEC can also transform the production of sports broadcasts by enabling content providers to deliver live streams with low latency in a more streamlined and cost-effective way.

ESPN has selected Verizon as a leader in 5G innovation to work with startups, academia, major sports leagues and enterprise teams to advance the 5G ecosystem and explore how 5G can transform almost any industry. bottom.

Verizon operates five 5G labs in the United States and one in London, specializing in developing industry-wide use cases for co-creating 5G concepts.

The ESPN Edge Innovation Center is overseen by a Steering Committee consisting of ESPN, ESPN Edge’s founding partners, and representatives of DMED. For more information, please visit ESPNEdge.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/espn-launches-espn-edge-innovation-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos