How to connect technology stacks to unleash new business insights and innovations





For years, companies have worked under a guiding philosophy, get it done! You can use any tool. Inspired by Nike, we all did it. I managed projects, people, and data using a collection of databases like spreadsheets, email, Slack, Google Docs, Microsoft Word, Zoom, Microsoft Project, and Frankenstein. result? Your company may have a technology stack of dozens or even hundreds of tools. And not all of them talk to each other.

The enterprise technology stack and all its segmented data is a major headache for IT and a significant barrier to efficiency. In a recent survey, 68% of employees say that subdividing their work across too many niche tools is an obstacle to productivity.

Instead of stopping searching for missing information and answering questions, these are done by connecting the tech stack to the single source of truth while allowing teams to collaborate asynchronously to find workflows. What if we could start eliminating the inefficiencies of

Achieve productivity and innovation with PayPal

CIO’s PayPal Office (OCIO) works with all departments in finance, human resources, product development, risk management, sales and security to drive the company’s goal of democratizing money.

In a recently published case study, OCIO Program Manager Jeff Cowley said that a single system of accountability is needed. Two years ago, the company implemented Smartsheet in all departments. Today, Cowleys teams and corporate executives are using it end-to-end to make more informed business decisions. According to Cowley, there is clear visibility and outlook on what’s happening in each work stream, what’s right, who’s right, and what’s happening next. With Smartsheet, you’ll see an overview view so you can actually see the forest of trees.

Its visibility leads to faster access to information and better decision making. Billy Runyan, PayPal’s OCIO Chief Architect, says he holds C-suite-level meetings every Thursday. I needed an army to manually assemble the content, so I was able to have a productive conversation with the leadership team. With Smartsheet, everything is automated and your data is more accurate. It helps us make decisions faster.

Free your team and innovate with Motors

Rachel Schiele is Director of Professional Services and Customer Success for Motus, a mobile workforce management tool. When she started in this position, she discovered that her predecessor was working on Smartsheet to create a workflow, but her team is still using spreadsheets to create the implementation. I did. She encouraged them to adopt Smartsheet and everyone soon began to imagine a more efficient way to do their job. When asked to define an implementation process without increasing department staff, it was clear how the team would do it. They quickly designed a system that uses Smartsheet’s Salesforce connector in combination with Control Center.

This new process allowed us to launch all the components needed for customer project planning, roll up administrative reports, and create a customer dashboard that provides all the transparency in 2 minutes, Schiele said in a recent article. Stated. She estimates that a year after this new process, the company saved an amount equivalent to a full-time salary.

In a recent video interview, Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader said the need to manage work is increasing. If you don’t know a better way to manage the process, you may not survive for another two years.

Find out more about Smartsheet. It’s an enterprise-grade work management platform that coordinates global teams, enables users to build and scale business-driven solutions, and enables IT to manage risk and stay compliant.

