Russia urges Apple and Google to remove Navalny’s app





Moscow (AP) Russia’s National Communications Oversight Agency says Apple and Google could face fines if they don’t remove apps created by the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s allies from the store. Warned.

Agency Roskomnadzor warned Apple and Google that the failure to remove Navalny’s app could be interpreted as interfering with Russia’s elections.

The Navalnys app is a project that promotes his smart voting strategy and is designed to support candidates who are most likely to defeat the Kremlin’s major United Russian Party candidates.

Russian opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists are under increasing government pressure for the September 19 parliamentary elections. Allies of Navalnys are trying to combine the crackdown with the Kremlin’s efforts to move the opposition and maintain the dominant position of United Russia.

In June, a Russian court outlawed the Navalnys Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his network of local offices as an extremist organization, banning group-related people from looking for public office and sentenced them to long sentences. Exposed. Even those who occasionally mention Navalny’s project can face retaliation for disseminating radical material.

On Thursday, police in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don detained an activist with a smart voting sticker on her Instagram account, and a district court sentenced her to five days in prison for spreading the militant symbol. I handed it right away. Activist Bella Nasibian was detained after taking her three-year-old son to kindergarten.

Russian authorities have also blocked about 50 websites run by his team or supporters allegedly spreading propaganda for radical groups, targeting his top associates.

Over the past few weeks, police across Russia have visited hundreds of people named in databases leaked from websites set up by Navalny’s allies, pushing for his release and his smart voting. Promoted the strategy. Police action appeared to be part of the authorities’ efforts to intimidate opposition supporters before the election.

The September 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimirputin’s efforts to consolidate his control before Russia’s 2024 presidential election. A 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than 20 years, pushed for a constitutional amendment last year that could keep him in power until 2036.

45-year-old Navalny is Putin’s most determined political enemy. He was arrested in January when he returned from Germany and spent five months recovering from a nerve agent addiction that blamed the Kremlin for charges denied by Russian authorities.

In February, Navalny was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction dismissed for political motives.

A major social media platform after criticizing Russian officials as a tool to help bring tens of thousands of people to the streets to demand Navalny’s release in a series of protests earlier this year Is increasing the pressure on.

Facebook and Twitter have been repeatedly fined for failing to remove content that Russian authorities deem illegal, and Roscomnadzor slowed Twitter down earlier this year.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that Moscow would not allow IT giants to comply with Russian law and refuse to remove banned content.

Ignoring such arrogant and selective behavior and repetitive demands from relevant Russian institutions for content designated as extremists is particularly unacceptable in the context of the current election process, Zakarowa said. Said. It is justified to interpret the further acquiescence of US IT giants for the publication of banned material as an interference with the internal affairs of the Russian state. “

