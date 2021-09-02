The panel will feature CIA personnel on the ground after September 11, 2001 | VTx





To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on September 11, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officials who were on the ground immediately after the attack shared their experiences and aspects of CIA’s activities in Afghanistan and their in it. Discuss the role. Unprecedented counterterrorism.

The panel discussion will take place on September 9th at 3:30 pm in the Burruss Hall Auditorium and will be open to the public for free. For more information and registration, please visit our web page.

The event is part of Virginia Tech Corps in the CadetsCutchins Leadership Lecture Series and brings nationally renowned people to the campus to talk about leadership and ethics topics. This series of lectures is part of the Cadets Corps Lab curriculum at the Pamplin College of Business.

The event is sponsored by Virginia TechsTed and the Karyn Hume Center for National Security and Technology and is collaborating with Virginia Tech Corps of Citizens. Sponsors include Elder Research Inc., ITA International, Maxar Technologies, and Greg Koeln.

The panel contains the following speakers:

Ken Styles, Moderator

Lead CIA Counterterrorism Targeter (CIA Retired)

Professor Hume Center

In a special operations of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Anti-Terrorism Center, Stiles created an innovative GIS-based targeting system that provided CIA operations leaders with a near real-time view of the battlefield. This GIS-based targeting system, dubbed the Magic Box, allowed each team to have the same targeting data as the CIA headquarters and liaison offices within the Pentagon. Stiles provided targeting support to CIA teams, US military teams, and counter-terrorism teams trained in Afghanistan. The targeting system was 100% successful in resolving conflicts between US military attacks and CIA assets and team presence on the battlefield. This technology has changed the way battlefields are managed.

John Bennett

Former Director of National Secrets (CIA retirement)

Bennett worked for the CIA Operations Office for 33 years. He spent 18 years abroad and was the stationmaster. His senior position since September. The 11 people included the director of extracurricular activities and the director of national secrets. Prior to joining the CIA, Bennett was an infantry officer in the Marine Corps.

Alex R. Hernandez

Prior to joining the CIA, Hernandez worked for the US Army Special Forces (Green Beret) for over 25 years and retired as Master Sergeant. As a CIA case officer, Hernandez worked in the Paramilitary and Counterterrorism Centers of the Extracurricular Activities Department, where he held senior and executive levels.

Colonel Justin Sapp

Military Advisor and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Ambassador

Sapp participated in the Special Forces Combat Diver Course as a Green Beret Captain assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group on September 11. After graduating from the course on September 20, a few days after the attack, he was explained in detail to the CIA’s militia forces. A special forces unit, he joined Team Alpha prior to infiltrating Afghanistan. Sapp continued his career in the Army Special Forces and held various command and staff positions over the last 19 years. He is currently the Military Advisor and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Ambassador to the United States.

Toby Hahnden

Author of the Orwell Prize-winning “First Victim: The Secret Story of the CIA’s Mission to Revenge 9/11”

Hahnden, a former Foreign Correspondent for the Sunday Times and The Daily Telegraph in London, reported from 33 countries, specializes in terrorism and war. Born in the United Kingdom, Hahnden was imprisoned in Zimbabwe, charged in the United Kingdom for protecting sensitive sources, and proved by a $ 23 million hearing in Ireland. A dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the United States, Hahndenspent spent ten years as a Royal Navy officer before becoming a journalist. He holds a degree in modern history from Oxford University and is the author of “Bandit Country: IRA and South Armor” and “Dead Men Raison: The Spectacular Story of War and Heroes in Afghanistan.” Formerly based in London, Belfast, Jerusalem, Baghdad and Washington, DC, Hahn Denow lives in Virginia.

-Aubrey Medina Screenplay Work

