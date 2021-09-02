Audi announces Grandsphere concept car as “private jet for roads”





Audi Grandsphere Concept

Audi

Audi advertises the latest Grandsphere concept car as a “private jet for the road.” A German carmaker said he couldn’t fly a vehicle, but designed an electric car with such a luxury self-guided tour in mind.

Specifically, it is designed to transform into a “first class lounge” when in autonomous driving mode, and houses a steering column to provide space for the driver and passenger seats.

Concept cars represent the belief that Volkswagen-owned brands can be achieved by pivoting to electric and self-driving cars, according to company officials. Audi plans to offer an exclusive EV by 2033 after the last new car with a gas-powered engine was launched in 2026.

“It’s the future of Audi,” said Hildegard Wartman, head of sales and marketing for Audi, during an online announcement of the car on Thursday. “We are opening a new era of mobility.”

For clarity, the vehicles sold today are not self-driving. While all current driver assistance systems still require driver attention, Audi’s concept is designed to operate autonomously without driver supervision.

The Grand Sphere is the second of three such concept cars. The first, called Skysphere, was unveiled last month as a performance roadster that combines Batmobile-like technology with aggressive design and luxurious amenities.

While the two cars share some exterior design features, the Grandsphere has a much cleaner and more luxurious interior rather than an ominous look. This is what Audi was primarily focused on in this car.

“It’s not just driving anymore,” Audi head Henrik Wenders said during the car’s unveiling. “Thanks to digitalization, it’s about a personal, immersive, completely human-centered experience.”

The most amazing thing about this vehicle is that in self-driving mode there is no obvious screen in the cabin. Instead, everything that is normally communicated, such as a movie, through an infotainment system, etc., is projected onto the vehicle’s wooden instrument panel under the windshield.

Some of the vehicle’s debut included computer-generated images, but an Audi spokesman said the vehicle was genuine. It will be on display at the Munich Motor Show next week.

According to Audi, the term “sphere” in the name of a concept car means to symbolize the interior space of the vehicle for drivers and passengers. A third concept, called the Urban Sphere, will be announced in the first half of 2022.

