Titlepocalypse: Google’s new page title update





Google frequently improves and updates its search engine algorithms. However, the latest updates are already having a big impact on the brand.

Google’s Page Title Update, a coined title pocalypse by some SEO experts, is changing the way website HTML title tags are generated.

What is a title tag?

If you’re new to title tags, this is the blue headline that appears in search engine results before you click a link. Copying and messaging of these titles plays a major role in whether a searcher clicks to visit your website. Inadequate title optimization can reduce clicks and traffic to your website.

Why is this update important?

Historically, web owners have decided on these headlines to accurately reflect the brand and content of the page.

However, this update gives Google the discretion to completely ignore the page title tag if the title does not appear to accurately reflect the content of the page. Instead, create a revised title that takes into account the main visual headline (often the H1 tag), other headers on the page, a copy of the body, and internal link text.

Some websites have already been suspended due to page title updates. Healthcare in particular has seen a lot of fluctuations since its release. One example we saw was that the flu illness and symptoms page was changed by Google to flu shots. This suggests that the brand has provided flu shots.

NHS website after updating Google page title before updating NHS page title

In some cases, there are reports that Google has removed relevant city and state information from the title tag on the local page. This is confusing to users looking for nearby services and stores.

Thankfully, Google has confirmed that it will continue to use the specified HTML title tag for 80% of the time. So if you’ve optimized your title with your end users in mind, you should be fine. Anyway, here are some factors that can cause title tags to be ignored and rewritten:

The title is too long (more than 65 characters) and contains keywords that don’t reflect the content of the page What should I do if it doesn’t contain text or meta descriptions?

Title tags continue to play an important role for websites and SEO. Header 1 tags can be even more important because they are often viewed first visually by the user (and search engine). You should monitor your site’s clickthrough rate in the search console to see if it has been adversely affected.

Focus on creating high quality page titles that accurately reflect the content of your page. Use your target keywords strategically. Headers have become even more important and can now be used to determine page titles. Header 1, the main headline of the page, should summarize the page in high quality. It should be created for end users, not search engines. For articles and blogs, answer the searcher’s question in the first paragraph if possible. For local pages, the city name must be included in the page title, header, and body (for good reason). This means that if possible, include location descriptions, other nearby locations, and landmarks in related areas.Main points

Unlike previous algorithm updates, updating page titles was difficult for Google (and webmasters). It is very likely that a patch to fix a known bug is imminent.

As with all core search updates, we recommend that you monitor your site’s traffic in the coming days and weeks. If you see a lot of confusion in the search console, especially with either clicks or CTR, you should take action and consider rewriting the page title.

