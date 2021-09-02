University of California, San Diego launches new center to spur patient-centric technology





From remote monitoring of diabetics to the use of artificial intelligence to prevent sepsis, the newly launched Health Innovation Center at the University of California, San Diego is developing technologies that will make a real measurable difference in patient life and well-being. We aim to test and commercialize. ..

Patty Maysent, CEO of the University of California, San Diego, said that all hospitals in the United States have common challenges to address to continually improve patient experience, outcomes, and safety. Basically, we took up real-life issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure and used our insights to address these conditions that would one day become a safe patient-centric technology.

Similar innovation centers are located at UCSF, the University of Washington, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and New York University. The new Health Innovation Center will be located on the La Jolla campus of the University of California, San Diego. Collaborators include the University of California, San Diego Design Lab, Qualcomm Institute, and Jacobs Institute of Technology.

David Brenner, MD, Vice President of Health Sciences at the University of California, San Diego, said the center’s uniqueness is that it has partnered with another global institution, the Techna Institute, to leverage and integrate research and patient care best practices. Is to be. This dedicated hub of innovation at the University of California, San Diego benefits not only our patients, but also those in a variety of communities and academic environments.

The Center for Health Innovation is modeled after the University Health Networks (UHN) Techna Institute, which is co-located within the organization’s hospital site and at the University of Toronto. The institute is currently working with other companies in hospitals and clinics, including advanced digital therapies to optimize care for chronic diseases through algorithm-based decision making, image-guided gamma knives for bedside treatment, and use. Designed numerous products used in. Development of human factors engineering methods to not only ensure the safety of products and services, but also to improve the user experience.

Dr Phil, Kevin Smith, President and CEO of University Health Network, Canada’s largest academic health, said: Science Center. We are pleased to work with peer agencies to recreate that approach as medical transformation accelerates in ways to better serve patients by reducing the gap between technology development and healthcare system implementation. think.

Doctors, nurses and medical teams are best aware of where there are existing technology gaps in patient care. Christopher Longhurst, MD, Chief Information Officer at the University of California, San Diego, said an in-house team of clinicians and scientists set long-term goals such as reducing hospital stays and extending lifespan to lower blood pressure. Innovate your solution. With its proximity not only to the areas of health and biotechnology, but also to cross-border regions, the opportunities for collaboration are immeasurable.

The University of California, San Diego and the TECHNA Institute first collaborated with CA Notify, a smartphone-based system built on Google-Apple’s contact notification technology, to calm the surge in SARS-CoV-2. It is currently estimated that one in three California residents over the age of 18 use CA Notify.

COVID-19 has created a crisis that remote monitoring of patients, including video visits, must become the new standard of care. Parag Agnihotri, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Population Health Services at the University of California, San Diego, says lessons learned from this period will bring new techniques to patients in both chronic and emergency situations.

The first project of the new center will focus on improving the patient’s virtual visit experience using technologies such as wearable sensors that can monitor chronic conditions. The goal is to focus on the elderly, patients at high risk of diabetes and hypertension, and patients in hard-to-reach areas.

For more information on the Center for Health Innovation, please visit healthhinnovation.ucsd.edu.

