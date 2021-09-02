Can you innovate how to get out of the climate crisis?Venture capitalists comment on saving the planet





Avid investors will continue to come. An Amazon employee who saw the company’s stock price rise steadily. A former venture capitalist who wants to make significant financial gains in a new hot sector. Parents or future parents who are in a hurry to leave the earth devastated by global warming to their children.

Their backgrounds and motives vary, but they are ready to write checks to help businesses facing the climate crisis.

Capitalism and the power of the market have taken us to this warming planet, Mike Rhea said, and that’s the only thing that drives us out of it.

E8 Executive Director Mike Rhea. (E8 photo)

Rea is the Executive Director of E8, a Seattle-based investment network focused on climate technology. He has been hit by a constant stream of inquiries from potential investors. Launched 15 years ago, the E8 is expected to reach 140 members by the end of the year, an increase of 40% over last year. While raising a new fund, it is also investing $ 1 million through Decarbon 8, a charitable funding arm launched last year.

The scenario is recurring among investors around the world, from investors helping early-stage entrepreneurs to investors writing checks for profitable global companies looking to scale. A few years after barely breaking a billion-dollar VC deal around the world, climate technology has become an enthusiastic area of ​​funding.

By the first half of this year, companies in this sector had landed $ 14.2 billion in capital internationally, according to a PitchBook study. This is just below the total VC for 2020 as a whole. In addition, there are reports that private equity firms such as Texas-based TPG and Toronto’s Brookfield Asset Management are raising multi-billion dollar climate-focused megafunds. According to PitchBook, three venture capitalists in Vancouver, British Columbia have recently raised a total of $ 144 million in VC funds, with US investors raising nearly $ 846 million. Even crowdsourced funding platform Indiegogo reported 282% more green tech funding efforts in the first half of 2021 than in the first half of 2020. Despite promising trends, Pitchbook reports that climate technology accounts for only 2% of all VC technology transactions. Much more this year in the United States and around the world. The sector has landed about 7% of its capital from US technology funding.

For veterans of climate technology and energy transformation, their new passion for sectors spanning renewable energy, batteries, decarbonized transport, green construction and low-carbon agriculture has long been delayed.

David Kenney, executive director of the Portland-based nonprofit Vertue Lab, founded 14 years ago, always believed that the rest of the world would come someday as these issues needed to be resolved. .. It sounds very dramatic to say that, but we literally have to solve these problems. Otherwise we will die.

David Kenney, President and Executive Director of Vertue Lab. (VertueLab photo)

Climate technology companies and Pacific Northwest around the world are landing a big check on carbon reduction technology. In the last 12 months, climate-focused companies in Washington, British Columbia and Oregon have earned more than $ 742 million in VC dollars, according to a GeekWire study.

Pacific Northwest plays a unique role in nurturing the next generation of businesses. The efforts are as follows.

SJF Ventures has invested in impact-focused companies for over 20 years. In the past, everyone thought that a business could make a profit or make money, said David Griest, Seattle-based managing director of the company. Today, it is built on a business model where so many companies do both.

For some companies, the environmental impact is proportional to the economic impact. The more solar panels you deploy, the more mobile phones you recycle, and the more grass-fed eggs you sell, which is in perfect agreement with your financial performance. This is not a charity.

Revival of climate technology

Climate technology has become a hot area, but we have to shake off past mistakes. This rocky history poster child is Solyndra, a California-based solar power company that went bankrupt in 2011, despite $ 1 billion in private investment and $ 500 million in taxpayer support. Other clean technology efforts also hurt the scene in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

According to Kenny, this was seen during the Great Recession, when many clean tech funds lost a lot of money related to solar and biofuels.

Griests was able to survive these periods, and SJF Ventures recently raised a fifth fund. This is more than ten times the original amount, reaching $ 175 million.

We were very lucky over the years, he said. We focused on capital efficient companies. Many of the ups and downs were large, capital-intensive projects in the early stages that failed for a variety of reasons.

But could the recent surge cast a shadow over irrational vibrancy and fuel the dot-com bubble in green technology?

David Griest, Managing Director of SJF Ventures. (SJF Ventures photo)

Kenny is worried that there is too little investment in early-stage startups to stimulate a clean tech pipeline. Without sufficient support for up-and-coming entrepreneurs, he said, there would soon be fewer solid late-stage options for VC financing.

All things [later stage] He said capital would lose interest, start investing in something that was scrutinized, or start taking more risk than appropriate for the investor’s profile, and some would lose money. ..

Decarbonization revolution

The nature of venture capital is that not all investments are rewarded. But overall, the three investors we talked to were optimistic about the future of the climate sector and its potential to not only make a meaningful difference in slowing global warming, but also benefit it.

Griest sees many promising companies seeking funding.

Overall, there are more and more truly fascinating opportunities, Griest said. And as renewables become more competitive with fossil fuels, it’s exciting for us. It’s an exciting market dynamic that enables more business and investment opportunities.

Since its inception in 2020, investors around the world have raised huge VC funds to invest in climate technology. According to a Pitchbook survey, the largest amount has accumulated in China, and the United States, Canada and Sweden have also raised significant amounts (see graph for details).

Still, the challenges posed by the need to move away from carbon emission engines and processes in all possible areas are not daunting. The world is already suffering from the effects of rising temperatures, including wildfires, more serious hurricanes and catastrophic floods. How much carbon savings can new innovations achieve and how quickly can they be achieved?

One of the reasons I like being in this area is that I understand that technology can dramatically change sectors in a very short amount of time, Kenny said. We saw it on the internet. Technology can scale very quickly if a decarbonization revolution that doesn’t sound sexy like the internet revolution is obligatory, cheapest, product superior, or popular for some reason.

You are back in the Industrial Revolution. It was a pretty dramatic change in the way we made everything and the way we moved people. He said I have hope because I believe there are many possibilities in technology.

For Rhea, he has the option to get involved regardless of the investment price and emphasizes working on it from multiple directions to truly enhance its impact on the climate.

It’s not just about executing policies, it’s just about understanding what happens. And it’s certainly an investor, not enough to not care about policy, he said. If you care about this, you have to do it at a certain level, both in the investment and policy sectors.

