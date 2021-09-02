ICYMI: Carnegie Mellon University says PA is ready to lead innovation and entrepreneurship





According to a recently released report by a team of graduate students at Carnegie Mellon University in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania has the potential to create a world-class innovation economy and is ready to become a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Pennsylvania Innovation Economy report is backed by a set of recommendations for wireframes, policies, budgets, data collection, and the Wolf administration’s follow-up work on web dashboards. Reports and dashboards identify state strengths and weaknesses for R & D funding, business creation, risk capital, education, and employment for the general public, policy makers, economic development organizations, managers, business organizations, and college administrators. It is intended to function as a tool for. , Retention of human resources, transportation, broadband access.

Dennis Davin, Secretary of the Regional Economic Development Agency, said:

More than a year ago, Governor Wolf called for action to improve innovation and technology across the Commonwealth. An important tool needed was the creation of a comprehensive report analyzing our strengths and weaknesses, which served as an overview of the strategic steps we could take to move forward in an innovation-backed economy. A team of CMU students worked closely with my agency for several months to study some of the most valuable tools we have to address the modern technology-driven world. Cooperated and developed.

Pennsylvania has historically been a leader in innovation, but now this blueprint leverages our strong assets to attract new businesses to the state and promote and support entrepreneurship and start-ups. It provides quality educational opportunities that can more accurately identify and address the opportunities offered, and enhances R & D that benefits both businesses and communities in all 67 counties.

The Wolf administration appreciates the valuable and long-standing partnership with CMU and is eager to leverage the information and recommendations obtained from this study. Achievements such as the result of the hard work of this student team show how active collaboration can advance Pennsylvania’s innovation economy and benefit all of us over the years to come. ..

