Sledgehammer details the contents of the beta version of Call of Duty: Vanguard. This includes changes made since the alpha version.





Sledgehammer Games has revealed that players can expect an open beta of Call of Duty: Vanguard starting early access next weekend.

The beta version has five playable maps: Champion Hill, Hotel Royal, Gabutu, Red Star, and Eagles Nest. Players can grind and level their weapons up to level 30, and PlayStation players will get two additional custom loadout slots.

Vanguard Beta will land on September 10th!

The latest blog describes all the adjustments we plan to make before the beta, including visibility, audio mixing, spawn tuning, etc. https://t.co/0SvMrLb0zb

— Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 2, 2021

The beta also has a new mode called Patrol. It is “hard point based” and “has a scoring zone of nearly constant movement. If an operator wants to score points for his team, he must maintain and move the map within this patrol point. there is.”

Classic mode is also available. Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy will also be playable. Champion Hill is also there with the patrol, so there are a total of 6 modes to play on the two weekends of Beta.

The developers also revealed the changes that have been made to the game since last week’s Champion Hill Alpha test. A complete list of changes can be found below.

Read Sledgehammer’s blog post to learn more about what you can expect from the beta. The beta will start on PlayStation on September 10th and will join Xbox and PC next weekend.

Visual update

“We received a fair amount of feedback on visibility during the Alpha process,” says Sledgehammer. “We’ve made some graphic improvements that you’ll notice in beta to address player feedback on poor visibility when damaged and visibility issues with character / map lighting.”

Damage Overlay: Improves the damage overlay in case of injury to maintain visibility. Lighting: Reduced the density of sun fog. Increased rim lights around the player to make it easier to separate from the background. Adjusted the overall exposure. I turned up the light.Audio tuning

The audio team has improved the sound of the weapon in time for the following beta versions:

Non-player footsteps volume increased slightly Non-player weapon volume decreased slightly Note: Non-players are non-you (enemy and teammates) Announcer volume and call frequency reduced Global MP Mixing Path Hill Spawn Tuning to Improve Beneficial Audio for Gameplay Champions

“We found that there was a spawning issue across Champion Hill Alpha, which resulted in players spawning in the immediate vicinity of other players,” said Sledgehammer. “To address this, the design team has adjusted the Champion Hill spawn.”

“We’ve adjusted the location of the spawns and adjusted the overall spawn logic. Hopefully this should eliminate the fear of Angela and Dwight’s spawns. There’s no more spawns in the courtyard for 3 seconds with your opponent. I need eye contact. You know it. ”Pipeline fix

“We receive reports of nameplate visibility issues and assist in tracking through destructible walls,” said Sledgehammer. “These fixes are probably not ready before the beta, but we guarantee they will be addressed before the release. The issues identified for the fix and why these bugs are occurring. Information about this is given below.

Identified the destructible wall of Champion Hill where the collision models do not match. It looks like a hard wall, but there was a hole for the raycast to pass through and display the nameplate. Note: Nameplate visibility works by raycasting yourself to other players. If there is something blocking it, you need to hide the nameplate. Keep this in mind while playing and report anything you think is wrong. We are aware that the number of problems related to name tags and assists aimed at is increasing, and we are continuously investigating solutions. Gameplay clips were a great resource for our team to find and eliminate these issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/call-of-duty/news/sledgehammer-details-cod-vanguard-beta-changed-since-alpha The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos