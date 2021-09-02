Asus 32-inch OLED monitor may be the first practical option for some





The Asus ProArt StudioBook laptop line for graphics professionals incorporates a thin dial designed for professionals who are accustomed to using secondary input accessories. The touchpad also has three physical buttons to make 3D editing easier.

During the announcement of the Create the Uncreated Fall product announced Thursday, Asus announced a host of notable new products and technologies in addition to regular updates. Leading the announcement: the first 32-inch OLED monitor, the Asus Dial secondary input integrated into the StudioBook line of Procreate laptops, and the virtual Asus DialPad on the touchpad of the new Vivobook Pro X-series mainstream creator laptops. Asus also embraces the “provide 16 inches in addition to 13, 14, 15, 17 inches” laptop and “OLED laptop screen everywhere” philosophy that characterizes the 2021 notebook line.

Desktop OLED monitors are in demand, but what we’ve seen so far is practical and expensive, such as a reusable laptop screen as a USB-C portable monitor or a targeted Alienware 55 based on a TV panel. It is a 55-inch model. Gamer. The 32-inch 4K UHD ProArt Display OLED PA32DC makes OLED the perfect desktop size, but it’s not suitable for everyone. This is a model for video professionals, in addition to a built-in calibrator, integrated SDR and HDR color profiles, and a carry handle. Optional feet for use in sets. It can maintain a full screen of 250 nits with a peak of 400 nits. Given the presence of 32-inch OLED panels, next year may see more mainstream-friendly options.

The company didn’t provide any further information, such as the color profiles included and whether it supports HDMI 2.1 (better). Asus doesn’t provide availability or pricing details either, but it won’t be visible until next year and I think it will cost a lot.

Asus Vivobook Pro line virtual Dial Pad and stylish keyboard.

For professionals, Asus’ ProArt Studio Book laptop line also debuts Asus Dial, an integrated secondary input device for use in applications such as Adobe Lightroom and Premiere Pro. It is placed in a recess so that the top is level with the keyboard deck. It uses the same programming interface as Microsoft Dial, so it can be used in applications that support Microsoft devices. If you are a left-handed person using the mouse with your right hand, you are out of luck.

None of these secondary inputs have reached the turning point of “what this gets”, but the fact that it is built in is that unless it smokes, when people are away from home. Means that you are likely to use. This laptop adds a 3-button panel to the stylus-compatible touchpad, similar to those offered by competitors for 3D professionals such as Lenovo and HP. It also incorporates the 16-inch 16:10 aspect 4K screen (3,840×2,400 pixels) found on all Asus new high-end OLED laptops.

The 16-inch StudioBook OLED lineup will ship by the end of the year in Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPU flavors. The GeForce RTX 3070 starts at $ 2,000 (converted to about $ 1,450 or A $ 2,700), the Pro version is a Ryzen 5000 Pro or Intel Xeon model, and the Nvidia A5000 starts at $ 2,500.

Asus is reviving the Vivobook Pro line (mainstream models with H-series Intel or AMD CPUs and entry-level discrete graphics) and adding new Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X. The X-series is a bit more premium: with the option of a new Weave texture fingerprint resistant coating, it can be configured with up to GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (non-X can only be used up to 3050) and uses 3,840 x 2,400 pixel OLED display ( The non-X is 2,880×1,800) and includes a virtual DialPad that mimics the physical version of the StudioBook touchpad. Asus is also taking this opportunity to bring back the Zenbook Pro 15 OLED.

All will be shipped in North America by the end of the year.

Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535), $ 1,470 to Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) from $ 1,400 Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (K3400) from $ 750 to Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) from $ 1,200 to Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) / M3500) From $ 920

