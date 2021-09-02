Laser-based devices: important regulatory considerations-Med-Tech Innovation





Stimulated emission optical amplification, widely known as laser technology, was first introduced in 1960 and is widely used in a variety of industries, including the medical field.

Laser-based products available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and shapes include laser systems that store and emit light from energy sources such as electric charges, light irradiation, and chemical reactions. In contrast to normal light, laser light is a thin ray that has a specific wavelength, amplifies this specific wavelength, and focuses in one direction. All of these features allow the light to concentrate in a small area and produce very high intensity light far away from the light source.

Its use in the medical industry ranges from diagnosing the underlying health condition for treatment to life-threatening cancer disorders. Its applications in the fields of ophthalmology, cosmetics and dentistry are witty for practitioners. A medical laser is a medical device that treats or removes tissue using a precisely focused light source.

In the United States, both medical and non-medical lasers are regulated by the FDA. Non-medical laser products are classified and regulated in the Radiation Products category. Medical lasers are considered medical devices and comply with the requirements of both radiation products and devices. The FDA has four major hazard classes (I) for lasers, including three subclasses (IIa, IIIa, and IIIb). From IV) is recognized. This nomenclature is different from the International Electrotechnical Commission classification system. However, in both cases, the higher the class, the more powerful the laser will be and the more likely it is to be seriously injured if not used properly. Therefore, Class II-IV labels should include a warning symbol indicating the class and output power of the laser product. Medical lasers are classified as Class IV and are considered high-risk radiation products by the US FDA.

To ensure that various laws, regulations, and standards apply to laser devices and that specific engineering controls and risk communication methods are applied to control and mitigate potential biological hazards. Mandatory to manufacturers. The end user must use the device properly according to the device label issued by the manufacturer. Device failure can lead to a lack of product safety and effectiveness.

Medical lasers have a variety of uses and are used in different types of surgery, including:

Cosmetic Surgery: Refractory eye surgery to remove tattoos, scars, stretch marks, sunspots, wrinkles, birth marks, spider veins or hair: Reshape the corneum to correct or improve vision like LASIK or PRK Because) Dental Surgery: Including Endo-Periodontal Surgery, Teeth Whitening, and Oral Surgery General Surgery: Includes Tumor Removal, Cataract Removal, Breast Surgery, Plastic Surgery and most other surgical procedures.

Laser surgical devices used in general and plastic dermatology are regulated under 21 CFR Part 878.4810. There are different laser devices under different product codes used for aesthetic purposes.

Manufacturers of cosmetological laser medical devices must comply with radiological regulations, namely Parts 1000-1005 of Title 21 CFR (Sub-Chapter J, Radiology) and medical device regulations.

Aesthetic laser medical devices for medical applications must comply with the device regulations and consensus standards applicable to a particular device product code, in addition to the above regulations.

The majority of laser devices used for aesthetic purposes are considered medium-risk devices, and importing and selling devices in the United States requires special control compliance and 510 (k) approval from the FDA. .. Very few Class I devices require compliance with general management, and few Class III devices require Premarket Approval (PMA) from the FDA. Medical laser labels must comply with 21 CFR801 and 21CFR 1040.10 and 1040.11, luminescent product performance standards.

It is important to assess the intended use of the devices and map them to the appropriate regulations. For example, lasers for destroying adipocytes for aesthetic use, classified as PKT, if unlabeled or not represented as sterile, are GMP exempt and 510 (k) registered. However, the device must comply with the general requirements for recording (820.180). And the complaint file (820.198).

Fat-reducing low-level laser systems for aesthetic use are classified under product code OLI and regulated under 21 CFR 878.5400. They fall under Class II, comply with special controls issued by the FDA to ensure the safety and effectiveness of devices, and have received 510 (k) approval for import and distribution of devices in the US market. Shall be. These are low-level laser systems that destroy fat cells in the fat layer and release fat and lipids from these cells for non-invasive aesthetic use. The details of the US FDA requirements for this device are given below.

The manufacturer must identify all components of the device system, including system software and accessories. Device photos or drawings, functional block diagrams of devices and their accessories, predicate comparison sheets. The risk profile for the device covered in the risk assessment document shall be submitted to the FDA as part of the 510 (k) Technical File. Eye damage, electric shock, unintended cell damage, and misuse are common risks associated with these devices used to reduce fat. Manufacturers should adopt a variety of mitigations such as bench testing, software verification, clinical testing, biocompatibility testing and labeling to ensure that the device complies with IEC 60601-1 and IEC 60601-1-2. Allows you to choose to justify your risk profile. ..

Once FDA approved / approved, all electronic products must achieve 21 CFR1000-1050 compliance. Therefore, manufacturers of all different classes of lasers must submit a product report (also known as a radiation safety product report) to the FDA in accordance with 21 CFR 1002 before the product is introduced into interstate commerce. When the product report is submitted to the FDA, the device accession number will be issued by the FDA. Including the customs number is mandatory on the customs form and is usually confirmed by US Customs when the goods are imported. If the product is manufactured in another country for import into the United States, the import license process requires the identification of the accession number on the import confirmation form FDA2877.

The FDA recommends that you submit a periodic safety report at least one month before your product is imported into the United States. Manufacturers offer a variety of options for editing and submitting product reports. Product reports can be edited using Form 3632 / One can edit product reports using the e-submitter software available on the FDA website. When an electronic copy is generated, the electronic copy of the file is typically exported as an XML document that can be sent directly to CDRH through the ESG gateway. Alternatively, the electronic sender can load the XML file onto a CD and mail it. For accession number processing and issuance, send it to CDRH or email it to RadHealthCustomerService @ fda.hhs.gov. Reports created and submitted using e-submitter software are reviewed much faster than traditional reports submitted on paper. ESG gateways can be used to send product reports for faster confirmation of receipt of product reports within 48 hours.

In addition to the product report, the manufacturer must submit a properly completed form 3636 / use e-submitter tool to compile an annual report on radiation safety testing of the device by September 1st of each year. there is.

In addition, the EU MDR has expanded the definition of medical devices, with more products such as epilation lasers being classified as medical devices. The products listed in Annex XVI have aesthetic claims or other non-medical purposes, but are very similar to medical devices in terms of safety and risk profile. High-intensity electromagnetic radiation devices such as lasers, and powerful pulsed light devices for skin resurfacing, tattooing, hair removal, or other skin treatments are considered medical devices. This can be overwhelming for companies with a medical device portfolio, as EU MDR requirements can be entirely new. Such companies can start by appointing a regulatory outsourcing partner and finding a suitable notification body for certification. Laser surgical instruments are classified in Class IIb according to the classification rules defined in Chapter III, Rule 9 of the EU Medical Device Regulations. The manufacturer must prepare an EU MDR compliant device document, comply with ISO 13485: 2016, and then obtain a device conformity assessment and CE certification for the device by a notifying body.

In China, electric laser surgical instruments used in dermatology and surgery to remove unwanted brown spots, freckles, or tattoos from the skin are classified as Class III.

In a nutshell, medical laser products are within multiple regulations and are under the alert of various offices. To navigate regulations and formulate the right regulatory strategy, you need a complete understanding of device technology and applicable regulations.

