Google’s incredible YouTube purchase 15 years later





Almost 15 years ago, Google at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) bought YouTube for a hefty $ 1.65 billion. The actual date the news hit was October 9, 2006. That may seem like a small amount to the huge YouTube that is today. But at the time, even if the video site was growing like a weed, it was less than two years old.

Key Point Google bought YouTube for $ 1.65 billion nearly 15 years ago. It has been a huge success for its parent company Alphabet and now contributes nearly 11% to overall revenue. Big Money continues to cultivate alphabet stocks.

This came back when there were no major video sites on the net. But when YouTube came out, it made a big wave for users and its growth didn’t stop.

According to Britannica, the number of videos available exceeded 25 million in March 2006. That’s after the site was published in December 2005. Fast-forwarding to date, the platform is estimated to have tens of billions of videos. It’s insane growth.

But there’s much more to talk about, as YouTube’s music service has recently been reported to have surpassed 50 million pay-TV subscribers. So all of this YouTube growth made me think: how good was this for Google? It was a big investment logically, but how much is it?

To answer this, let’s look at two numbers: YouTube’s annual revenue and Alphabet’s revenue contribution to the business as a whole. And finally, do what we always do. Take a look at the big money photos of stocks and get clues for the future.

First, let’s take a closer look at YouTube’s annual revenue. In 2020 alone, video sharing services have generated nearly $ 20 billion. Compare that to just over $ 8 billion in 2017.

Statista

So, about 15 years after Google bought YouTube, Alphabet has nearly 11 times its annual revenue. Talk about a great purchase!

Let’s take a look at the revenue contribution to Alphabet. Alphabet’s revenue in 2017 was about $ 137 billion, so YouTube’s revenue was almost 6% of the total pie. But please understand this. YouTube will account for nearly 11% of Alphabet’s $ 182 billion revenue in 2020. YouTube is clearly accelerating Alphabet’s growth.

Perhaps this is one of the main reasons Alphabet stocks have been weeping lately. Stocks have increased by 259% since 2017. And this happened in parallel with a lot of big money rushing into stocks. I’m tracking Big Money soaring to the highest quality stocks. And the alphabet was all-star. Companies that increase profits and profits tend to attract smart investors.

Not surprisingly, GOOGL strains have the property of attracting their activity. To show what I mean, this is a chart that depicts some time when stock prices soared in oversized volumes.

TradingView.com

Conclusion

YouTube is now a huge success for Alphabet. It currently accounts for about 11% of Alphabet’s total revenue. That contribution may continue to grow.

Inventories have been higher for one-way trains for many years. Companies that make attractive purchases tend to reward shareholders. And that’s the case with the alphabet. The big money trend hasn’t slowed, showing that stocks can quickly break the elusive $ 3,000 level.

Disclosure: The author holds a long position in GOOG, GOOGL’s personal and administrative accounts at the time of publication.

