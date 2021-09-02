HASCNDAA markup adds numerous cyber, IT, and spectrum initiatives-break defense break defense





Washington: The Senate Military Commission (HASC) markup of the defense budget for fiscal year 2022 aims to put the Pentagon on track to address a series of complex national security challenges over the next decade. Contains hundreds of fixes made.

At a nearly eight-hour hearing on Wednesday, HASC considered including the 780 amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act. This is a major bill to fund defense security and defense initiatives. The NDAA’s top line was $ 23.9 billion, but innovation, US competitiveness, and cybersecurity were the central focus from the beginning.

“If there’s one comprehensive theme for our approach this year, it’s a way to change where we’re heading, focus on technology and innovation, and start using it better.” , HASC Chairman Adam Smith of D-Wash said at the beginning. remarks. “As we all knew and learned, we can protect our systems. [from] Information warfare, cyber attacks are far more threatening than before, and I think our mark today is doing a better job of protecting it. “

There are too many fixes to put together in one article, but the so-called CITI En Bloc 1, a group of 36 individual fixes, is noteworthy. (CITI is an acronym for the HASC Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, chaired by Jim Langevin, Congressman D.-RI). This fix block alone contains a set of major initiatives that span cybersecurity, 5G, artificial intelligence, electromagnetic spectrum manipulation, software, microelectronics, and information manipulation.

This is a summary of some important amendments contained in CITI En Bloc 1 that the Commission unanimously passed.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff requires that the Senate and Senate be informed of the commercial solutions and interoperability of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JADC2) technology. Interoperability includes links between commercial technology and battlefield management systems, service networks, and related communication systems. (Sponsored by Jerry Carl, R-Ala.) DoD needs to identify the resources needed to implement the 2020 Electromagnetic Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan and regularly update Congress on its progress. (Sponsored by Langevin.) Regular updates on DoD progress in the development, adoption and deployment of 5G and Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN) are required. (Sponsored by Pat Fallon, R-Tex.) DoD’s “autonomy-manipulating” strategy for major weapons systems by 2025, primarily by investigating software applications that enable autonomy. Need to be developed. (Supported by Jim Banks, R-Ind., A ranking member of the CITI Subcommittee.) It is necessary to build a nationwide network of microelectronics research and development. (Sponsored by Ruben Gallego of D-Ariz.) Established an “executive” of software development and acquisition specialists to ensure a consistent, strategic and highly knowledgeable approach to software development and acquisition. do”. (Sponsored by Anthony Brown, D-Mary.) Director of the National Security Agency needs to identify “obstacles” to establish the authority to issue cyber directives for national security systems, a special class of IT systems. I have. The Department of Homeland Security issues cyber directives to government agencies through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Joint Function Headquarters-The Department of Defense Information Network issues directives for military and subordinate components. However, currently no agency can issue cyber directives to a special class of NSS. (Sponsored by Andy Kim, DN.J.) The Pentagon as a whole must adopt a protected domain name system. (Sponsored by Scott Franklin, R-Fla) Updated DoD’s artificial intelligence to “map and analyze the vast and evolving context of departmental policies, regulations and strategies, making decision makers more efficient with millions of pages. Documents to identify a comprehensive catalog of information for making specific policy decisions. ”(Sponsored by Langevin.) A single“ clearing house ”or responsible for all DoD cyber recruitment and retention initiatives. A feasibility study on the establishment of (Sponsored by Democrat Elissa Slotkin) A review of US information operations strategies and attitudes, especially “the ability to influence and confuse enemy information flow and decision-making, and defend and strengthen ourselves. Ability “is required. This includes electronic warfare, cyber operations, operational security, and information assurance. Apart from this, but in connection with this, we need to plan for competition in the global information environment. (The strategy and attitude review was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, and the planning requirements were sponsored by Langevin.)

There are still major steps to take before this language becomes law HASC’s NDAA is currently awaiting a full vote in the House of Representatives and heads for reconciliation with the Senate before it is signed by the President, but the language The fact that was voted in bulk is an indisputable sign that it is likely to survive in the final version of the bill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2021/09/hasc-ndaa-markup-adds-slew-of-cyber-it-spectrum-initiatives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos