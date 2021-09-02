Second Circuit: Supreme Court Google Case Doesn’t Change Copyright Law Fair Use Analysis | McDermott Will & Emery





The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit addressed fair use as an affirmative defense against piracy, amended recent views, and overturned district court summary judgment in favor of fair use. The court did not change the original ruling, but had the opportunity to address the recent Supreme Court case of the United States on Google vs. Oracle. Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.v. LynnGoldsmith, Lynn Goldsmith, Ltd., Docket No. 19-2420-cv (2d Cir., Aug. 24, 2021) (Lynch, J.) (Jacobs, J., agree).

Lynn Goldsmith and Lynn Goldsmith, Ltd. (Collectively LGL) is the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. on fair use and dismissal counterclaims. We have appealed to the district court’s summary judgment (AWF). Defendant-Appeal’s counterclaim for copyright infringement. The Second Circuit reversed and remanded for further proceedings.

In 1984, the LGL agency licensed the 1981 Prince to Vanity Fair photo to be used as an artist reference to create a rendering of Prince that accompanies the Vanity Fair artist’s profile. .. LGL learned that more than 30 years after Prince’s premature death, Andy Warhol was asked by the Vanity Fair to create Prince’s paintings, and Warhol used photographs to add another 15 I made a piece of silkscreen print and an illustration. , Known as the Prince series. In 2017, LGL notified AWF of allegations of copyright infringement as Warhol’s copyright successor to the Prince series. AWF responded in a proceeding seeking a declaratory judgment that the Prince series of works did not infringe copyright, or instead qualify for fair use of LGL photographs. LGL counterclaimed the infringement. The district court is Cariouv, a copyright proceeding. Relying on Prince’s 2013 Court of Appeals, Summary Judgment on AWF, Agreeing to Fair Use Claims, and Considering Warhol’s Work to be Original “Transformative” ..

The LGL’s appeal required the Second Circuit to consider four fair use factors under § 107 of the Copyright Act.

Purpose and nature of use (including whether such use is of commercial nature or for non-commercial educational purposes) Nature of copyrighted work Related to the entire copyrighted work Use based on the amount of parts used and the potential market or value of the copyrighted work.

In a March 2021 opinion, the Second Circuit rejected AWF’s fair-use defense and concluded that the Prince series was not a transformation and was substantially similar to the original photo of LGL.

After the first disposition of the appeal by the Second Circuit, the Supreme Court was Google LLC v Oracle America, Inc. I made a decision. It discussed four fair use elements that apply to computer programming languages ​​and identified them as a copy of a particular Oracle application by Google. Programming Interface (API) “To create a new product. [and] Expands the use and usefulness of. .. .. “Smartphones” were transformative and fair use. Following Google’s decision, AWF filed a petition for a panel retrial and a large retrial. The Second Circuit granted a petition to analyze the Prince Series based on the Supreme Court’s Google case and withdrew its opinion on March 26, 2021.

In the revised opinion, the Second Circuit began again with an analysis of the second factor (purpose and nature of use). This requires consideration of the degree to which the secondary work is “transformative” and whether it is commercial. Transformative analysis depends on whether the new work simply replaces the original work, or adds a new and important one with a different purpose or different personality. The court also emphasized that, in line with Google’s view of the Supreme Court, fair use is an inappropriate situation-dependent investigation of “clear rules.”

The Second Circuit explains: [LGL’s] The subjective intent of portraying Prince as a “vulnerable human” and Warhol depriving him of his humanity and displaying it as a popular icon instead “, an artist’s expressed or perceived intent, or a critic. The meaning and impressions drawn by the judge and the works from the works cannot be the only indicator of whether the works are transformative. This is mainly due to the inherently subjective nature of such research. Instead, the factual trier must consider “a radically different new” artistic purpose, so that the use of the source material of the derivative work is distinct from the “raw materials” used. And whether it is useful for personality. Create it. Therefore, the derivative work is at least “more than imposing the style of other artists on the derivative work so that the derivative work is recognizable from its source material and retains its essential elements.” Must be one. ” In the case of the Prince series, the court said, “Because the comprehensive purpose and function of the two works in question here is the same, not just in the broad sense that they are created as works of visual arts. We have determined that the element influences fair use. “Prince series works are immediately recognized as” Warhol. ” The court ruled that AWF had no rights to the commercial nature of its use. Monetizing Prince Series works is done without paying LGL the “normal price” of the rights to the work, even if the monetization was used for the public good.

Google’s opinion did not change the second circuit court’s assessment of the remaining fair use factors. Regarding the second factor (the nature of the copyrighted work), the court has made LGL’s original photographic work available for a limited period of time in a single use, but as an unpublished work. I have determined that the status will not change. The fact that the original work was both creative and unpublished supports LGL and emphasizes fair use.

Considering the third factor (amount and substance of use), the Second Circuit focused on whether “the amount and value of the material used is reasonable for the purpose of reproduction”. rice field. The court emphasized the importance of a unique way for authors to represent elements copied from the original work, as there are no clear rules governing the borrowing allowance and allowance for the work. In the context of photography, these original elements of expression include “subject poses, lighting, angles, film and camera choices, arousing the desired expression, and almost all other related variations.”Prince series says “Because I will borrow[ed] From the LGL photos, this element was important compared to fair use.

Finally, in the Second Circuit, LGL and AWF works occupy separate direct sales markets, but AWF’s works affect the LGL license market, so the impact of using the original works on the market. He said that (fourth factor) is important compared to fair use.

Therefore, the Second Circuit confirmed that Google was in complete agreement with the original ruling on this matter. According to the court, both opinions admit that “fair use decisions are very contextual and factual and cannot easily be reduced to strict rules.” Google said, “By copying the copyrighted code exactly and incorporating it into the new program, [and did] As explicitly stated as “constituting for fair use,” “copyrighted material may enhance copyright protection …. Controversial photographs. As in the case, it serves an artistic function rather than a practical function. Courts also have the subtle nature of computer programs and the difficulty of applying traditional copyright concepts to them (the Supreme Court). A recurringly emphasized warning) found that AWF overlooked the petition by relying on Google. Finally, the court found that the Prince series and LGL photos were virtually similar as a matter of law. He again pointed out that he (again) overturned the grant of the district court’s summary decision, invalidated the LGL’s dismissal of the amended counter-appeal, and remanded it for further proceedings consistent with the renewal.

Judge Dennis Jacobs agrees that LGL’s allegations sought damages and royalties only for licensed reproductions of the Prince series, so Judge Dennis Jacobs agrees that the infringement is now in the collector or museum. He reiterated that he did not mention whether it would interfere with the work of one original Prince series. ..

Practical Note: The consistent approach of the Second Circuit between the pre-Google and post-Google judgments against Oracle re-emphasizes the fact-specific contextual nature of the fair use defense. Practitioners and defendants should pay attention to specific factual patterns and the application of fair use factors if they rely on making claims.

