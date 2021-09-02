Advances in AI for mental health and wellness





Thursday, September 2, 2021

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology are impacting mental health and wellness with ready-to-use tools for users. Innovators are developing new ways to bring these technologies directly to their users, which investors and strategic partners are paying attention to. According to Crunchbase, total investment in mental health-focused startups increased by 112% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Mental health and wellness have been talked about in many areas, including recent discussions about tennis star Naomi Osaka and gold medal gymnast Simone Biles. However, mental health and wellness have been a concern and topic in the legal industry even before the pandemic began. Due to billable time requirements, long hours, client demands, and intensifying competition, lawyers at all levels can be affected by the stress that these factors can cause. In addition to these, it’s easy to understand why many of us have experienced remote work, isolation, and disruptions in our daily work during a pandemic, and seeking mental health and wellness services is more prevalent than ever. I can do it.

As a tech lawyer for over 20 years, I have been fascinated by the innovation of tech companies to find solutions to the problems they are facing. Here we will look at some areas where AI technology is being developed to address mental health and wellness.

Virtual therapist

AI is helping to make treatment more accessible through chatbots. A chatbot is a computer program that simulates and processes human conversations (written or verbal), allowing humans to interact with digital devices as if they were communicating with real people. Chatbots are as easy as providing a one-line response to a question or emulating a face-to-face conversation where the dialogue is tailored to your individual situation.

With the creation of chatbots, the number of virtual therapists is increasing. These virtual therapists can process and analyze emotional cues from changes and tones in the user’s facial expressions and voices through interaction through a webcam and microphone. The virtual therapist can collect and process this information and provide each user with a personalized response.

Emotional diagnosis

Another way to use AI to improve mental health is to make an emotional diagnosis. This is intended to identify emotional health concerns before they occur. Smart journaling is one example. AI uses the app to record the days and thoughts of the day and capture the state of mind of the user. AI can provide real-time sentiment analysis by identifying a user’s mood, focusing on the emotions they express through journaling, and providing tips to help them improve their mood. The smart journaling app can also be integrated with face-to-face therapists. Therapists can receive status updates and reports through the platform, allowing them to incorporate their data into live sessions. Emotional diagnostic AI tools are also used to predict when users are at risk of developing addictive behavior and to provide personalized treatment to their individuals.

Even smartphones support mental health and wellness by using digital phenotypes, which are moment-to-moment quantifications of individual-level human phenotypes using data from personal digital devices. It can be used as a diagnostic device. AI tools measure and evaluate a user’s emotional state by examining the user’s phone usage patterns (input, scroll, etc.), predict before emotional concerns arise, and have the appropriate level of emotional need. Support can be provided to users.

Motivational application

Fitness apps have been around for some time, but new trends in AI have added motivational applications to your online fitness journey. From apps that allow users to compete with each other in real time, to apps that project a fitness coach into a room with them, to apps that offer a certain level of achievement and rewards, all aimed at motivating users to continue. is.

Technology motivation and gamification aspects that help users continue to use these apps for today’s generation. However, they also bring community, connectivity, and a sense of accomplishment, which can have a positive impact on mental health.

We all benefit from easy access to these tools and technologies to improve our health. As the development of AI for wellness progresses, I look forward to what will come.

