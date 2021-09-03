SHRM Labs Announces Partnership to Connect Workplace TechInnovators





Alexandria, Virginia-Today, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) through SHRM Labs includes voice, AI, blockchain and more.

With SHRM, SHRM Labs is stimulating innovation to create better workplace technology that solves today’s most pressing workplace challenges.

Guillermo Corea, Managing Director of SHRM Labs, said: “Techstars supports SHRM Labs’ mission to create a better workplace and solve challenges that prevent organizational and industry professionals from optimizing performance.”

Techstars is one of the largest venture investors in volume among the world’s earliest tech companies. Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator seeks to invest at the crossroads of future work, workforce education, and human resources development (HR) technology.

“Employee human-centric innovation includes deep empathy for job seekers and employees, an integrated understanding of the challenges faced by corporate leaders and HR, and creativity in how to apply technology to build new solutions. That’s exactly what we need to combine the perspectives of this partnership, Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator and SHRM Labs, “said Taylor McLemore, Managing Director of Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator. “We are confident that this collaboration between the SHRM community and the Techstars network will advance the standards of HR innovation for the benefit of employees and businesses around the world.”

Partnerships include:

SHRM Labs and Techstars will collaborate on SHRM21’s Workplace Innovation Zone and the subsequent 2022 SHRM conference. SHRM21’s Workplace Innovation Zone introduces five of the first ever Better Workplaces Challenge Cup finalists and Techstars’ Workforce Development Accelerator startup. .. The 2022 State of Workplace Tech report, the launch of the Workplace Tech Council and Workplace Tech Summit 2022, which brings together SHRM membership HR executives, technology innovators, and Techstars network executives. The purpose of these initiatives is to advance discussions about the future of work and workplace technology trends, create opportunities for thought leadership, and accelerate the development and adoption of innovation. Fostering HR human resources who are familiar with technology.

For more information on SHRMLabs and upcoming Better Workplaces Challenge Cup Pitch competitions, please visit https://www.shrmlabs.com/.

About SHRMSHRM, Society for Human Resource Management creates a better workplace for employers and employees to thrive together. SHRM is a leader, convenor, and sort leader on issues affecting today’s evolving workplace, as the voice of work, workers, and the workplace. With more than 300,000 people and executives in 165 countries, SHRM affects the lives of more than 115 million workers and families worldwide. For more information, please visit SHRM.org and Twitter @ SHRM.

About Techstars

Techstars’ global network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple idea entrepreneurs creating a better future for everyone, collaboration driving innovation, and great ideas coming from everywhere. Today, we have a mission to enable everyone on the planet to contribute to and benefit from the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to running accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, businesses and cities and helping build a thriving startup community. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a total market capitalization of over $ 220 billion. www.techstars.com

