Apple embarks on a strategic withdrawal from strict App Store rules





The legal battle with Epic in federal court in Oakland, California earlier this year undoubtedly poses a greater threat to the Apples App Store business. Epic wants to force iPhone makers to completely avoid App Store fees for app developers. This will be a big financial blow to Apple. In that case, a federal judge is expected to make a verdict shortly.

Apple describes the change as a major concession to app developers, but critics argue that the move is more of a sham than a substantial renewal of the business.

Investment banking Cohen analyst Paul Gallant said a year ago these concessions probably worked and would still work, but legislators have gained hard-to-stop momentum. ..

According to critics, a more substantive reform that Apple wants to avoid is to significantly reduce or eliminate the 30% reduction that Apple receives from App Store purchases (such as items purchased in games), and others. Includes allowing companies to install competing app stores on their iPhones. Or allow customers to download the app directly from the internet.

Apple hasn’t embarked on a 30% reduction over the years, with a few exceptions. In 2016, we agreed to reduce the subscription fee for app users to 15% a year later, and last year to 15% for smaller app developers.

The changes announced on Wednesday allow a series of so-called reader apps that deliver content to digital media such as books, newspapers, music, and videos to direct customers to their websites to purchase subscriptions. rice field.

Until then, under Apple’s long-standing rules, apps such as Netflix and Spotify weren’t allowed to advertise to apps that users could buy subscriptions on their website. However, Spotify does not explicitly instruct users to circumvent Apple, but will email new members a link to a website promoting paid subscriptions.

