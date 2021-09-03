What the hell is Sony doing with the PS4 and PS5 Horizon Forbidden West versions?





Horizon Forbidden West

Sony

The process of upgrading a PS4 game to a PS5 is a bit different, whether it’s an additional cost (which many players think is free) or a saveover porting issue (RIP my Ghost of Tsushima saves). Is often. But at Horizon Forbidden West, things are even stranger.

Sony has published a FAQ that seems to be the strangest iteration of this process to date. It contains the following questions and answers:

Can I upgrade the Horizon Forbidden West PS4 version to the PS5 version?

To access both PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West, you must purchase Digital Deluxe, Collectors, or Regalla Edition. Dual entitlement does not apply to standard and special editions.

Wait, so what?

If you look at the PlayStation Store, you’ll find a $ 60 copy of the Horizon Forbidden West for the PS4 and a $ 70 copy of the Horizon Forbidden West for the PS5. Overcoming that often sad price difference, it’s at least pretty standard.

But no, it’s not $ 10 to upgrade the version of Horizon Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5 later. In fact, there is no way to upgrade the standard $ 60 version after the fact. Rather, you’ll need to buy a $ 80 deluxe addition, including both PS4 and PS5 versions, or a more expensive bundle.

Again, you can’t even pay $ 20 to upgrade from the old one, as the path does. If you think you’ll upgrade to the PS5 version later, you’ll need to buy $ 80 for PS4 from the beginning. And this can be a general problem. This is given that many people are still sticking to the PS4 due to cost and inventory restrictions.

This is strange. There really is no other way to say that. Microsoft has promoted Smart Delivery in all games. This included easy save transfers and no additional cost to upgrade to the next generation version. But Sony, whatever this is, now I continue to read the term dual entitlement in this FAQ. This is a strange phrase that suggests that a player wants to own both versions of the game on two systems in the same family. And don’t buy the game twice.

However, according to this system, if you buy for $ 80 and don’t shell out beyond the cost of the PS5 version, you’ll have to buy twice. I have never seen anything like this. There are also additional questions in the version list, such as seemingly suggesting that Photo mode (or some features within Photo mode) is locked behind the Deluxe edition.

Sony needs to get better with this, as they can’t get much worse. I know they rely on first-party sales, but between SmartDelivery and GamePass DayOne, Microsoft is smoking here. I know how it sounds like a fanboy, yet these are facts on earth and if I tried I couldn’t think of a way to turn this in their favor ..

