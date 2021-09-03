Is your Apple Watch waterproof?a kind of





Track your swim with the Apple Watch Activity app.

Angela Lang / CNET

Don’t be stressed the next time your Apple Watch gets a little wet the next time you wash your hands, or if you forget to remove your Apple Watch before jumping into the pool. Indeed, Apple’s wearable gadgets are an expensive technology and are programmed to take special precautions when it comes to mixing electronics and water. However, Apple designs most Apple Watch models, so you don’t have to worry about getting wet. In fact, the new Apple Watch can survive in salt water. If I’m 100% honest with you, there’s even a great drainage feature that’s really fun to use.

However, there are some restrictions you need to be aware of. Anything that uses high pressure water, such as water skis, is prohibited.

Decoding the water resistance and water resistance rating can be a headache, but we’ve taken the burden and broken down everything we should and shouldn’t do to get the Apple Watch wet. .. Here’s what you can and can’t do at the waterside with your Apple Watch.

If you have a new Apple Watch, it’s perfectly fine to go swimming with it on.

Angela Lang / CNET early Apple Watch models have low water resistance

The first-generation Apple Watch (sometimes called Series 0) and the second-generation Apple Watch, Series 1, aren’t designed to actually do more than the occasional splash. We also don’t recommend submerging your model at all, as it can damage your speakers and microphone. (If you’re not sure which model you’re using, turn the Apple Watch over so you can see the bottom. There’s a fine print around the sensor that contains the model name.)

If you want to take a dip in these first Apple Watch models, you’ll need to remove the watch and lay the speaker down. The speaker is on the left side of the housing. This drains the water in the cavity. Do not use compressed air cans or other tools to remove water as it can cause damage.

Now Playing: Watch This: Top 10 Apple Watch Tips and Hidden Features

5:37

These Apple Watch models are designed for swimming

As Apple’s approach to the Apple Watch matured and moved from iPhone extensions to health and fitness devices, that feature continued. The new Apple Watch model is not only waterproof, but also specially designed for swimming. This is a complete list of current Apple Watch models that you can use in the pool without thinking.

The water resistance ISO rating for these models is 22810: 2010. This means that it is designed to withstand water up to 50 meters (164 feet) deep.

Despite its reputation, Apple does not recommend wearing a watch when scuba diving or water skiing. You want to avoid situations where water can be pushed into the watch’s port at high speeds or at high depths.

It is okay to wear the watch in fresh or seawater. After swimming in the sea, don’t forget to rinse your watch with fresh water (lower faucet) to remove salt. Be sure to rotate the digital crown to remove the debris.

According to Apple, wearing it in the shower is not the best idea.

Beware of Angela Lang / CNET Apple Watch bands

Not all Apple Watch bands are intended to get wet. According to Apple, classic buckles, leather loops, modern buckles, Milanese and link bracelet bands are not water resistant. Instead, you can spend a few dollars on Amazon’s cheap bands or get one of Apple’s sports bands or sports loop bands.

Don’t forget to turn on the water lock before taking a swim

Your Apple Watch may have a built-in water lock to prevent the screen from becoming active when it’s wet.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Get in the habit of enabling water locks on your Apple Watch when swimming. This feature prevents water from activating the watch’s touch screen. I forgot to turn on the water lock, so I accidentally sent a message full of gibberish while swimming in the pool.

Water lock is automatically enabled when you start a swimming activity. Otherwise, enable Water Lock in the Control Center (swipe up from the bottom of the watch face screen) and tap the water drop icon.

To disable the water lock, you need to turn on the digital crown of your watch until you hear a series of beeps. The noise emitted by the speaker is used to drain the water in the cavity.

Don’t forget to turn on the water lock. Rinse the watch after swimming.

Angela Lang / CNET As the saying goes: It’s safer than sorry

Series 2 and later are designed to withstand fresh water, but it is advisable not to take a shower. Not only can showers produce fast water, Apple states that chemicals in shampoos and soaps can reduce the water resistance of watches.

Other chemicals to avoid include perfumes, insect repellents, lotions, sunscreens, hair dyes and oils. If it gets on your watch, wash it off with fresh water. Again, rotate the digital crown while flushing the watch to ensure that all chemicals between the crown and housing have been removed.

It is also advisable not to wear a watch in a sauna or steam room, as heat can also affect the life of the water resistant.

If you’re new to Apple Watch, we have a set of guides to help you get started and learn about new wearables. If you’re an Apple Watch veteran, check out the new features Apple has added in WatchOS 7.

With the release of WatchOS 8 later this year, there will be many new features in the Apple Watch line. For example, there is a new portrait watch face that will surely make you smile. Apple will announce Series 7 with iPhone 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/your-apple-watch-is-most-likely-waterproof-heres-everything-you-need-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos